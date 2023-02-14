Bruce Berkowitz recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Bruce Berkowitz (Trades, Portfolio) is the founder and the Managing Member of the Fairholme Fund (Trades, Portfolio). Prior to forming Fairholme Capital Management, Mr. Berkowitz was a Managing Director of Smith Barney, Inc. from December of 1993 to October of 1997.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 12 stocks valued at a total of $1.20Bil. The top holdings were JOE(78.50%), CMC(9.00%), and EPD(8.36%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Bruce Berkowitz (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

Bruce Berkowitz (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:BRK.B by 35,570 shares. The trade had a 0.92% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $296.98.

On 02/14/2023, Berkshire Hathaway Inc traded for a price of $310.79 per share and a market cap of $686.35Bil. The stock has returned -1.09% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Berkshire Hathaway Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.52, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 69.81 and a price-sales ratio of 2.77.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.15, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Bruce Berkowitz (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NAS:INTC by 308,000 shares. The trade had a 0.77% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $27.77.

On 02/14/2023, Intel Corp traded for a price of $28.64 per share and a market cap of $118.48Bil. The stock has returned -36.65% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intel Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 14.61, a price-book ratio of 1.17, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.19 and a price-sales ratio of 1.83.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 355,200-share investment in NYSE:KMI. Previously, the stock had a 0.57% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $17.99 during the quarter.

On 02/14/2023, Kinder Morgan Inc traded for a price of $18.31 per share and a market cap of $41.16Bil. The stock has returned 13.07% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Kinder Morgan Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.35, a price-book ratio of 1.34, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 20.44, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.63 and a price-sales ratio of 2.12.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Bruce Berkowitz (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:JOE by 181,342 shares. The trade had a 0.5600000000000001% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $35.8.

On 02/14/2023, The St. Joe Co traded for a price of $46.32 per share and a market cap of $2.70Bil. The stock has returned -0.71% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The St. Joe Co has a price-earnings ratio of 36.47, a price-book ratio of 4.39, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.33, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.42 and a price-sales ratio of 9.41.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Bruce Berkowitz (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:CMC by 149,600 shares. The trade had a 0.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $45.85.

On 02/14/2023, Commercial Metals Co traded for a price of $56.76 per share and a market cap of $6.65Bil. The stock has returned 59.75% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Commercial Metals Co has a price-earnings ratio of 5.53, a price-book ratio of 1.86, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.13, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.03 and a price-sales ratio of 0.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.38, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.