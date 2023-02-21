Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) plans to release its fourth quarter and fiscal 2022 earnings results on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at approximately 4:00 p.m. Eastern time.

Participants may listen to a real-time audio webcast of the conference call on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 4:15 p.m. Eastern time by visiting the Investors section of the Company’s website located at www.rossstores.com.

A recorded version of the call will also be available at the website address, as well as via a telephone recording at 201-612-7415, Passcode #13736351, through 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on March 7, 2023.

Ross Stores, Inc. is an S&P 500, Fortune 500, and Nasdaq 100 (ROST) company headquartered in Dublin, California, with fiscal 2021 revenues of $18.9 billion.

