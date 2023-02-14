David Einhorn recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

David Einhorn (Trades, Portfolio) is president of Greenlight Capital, a value-oriented investment advisor founded in 1996. The hedge fund is based in New York.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 41 stocks valued at a total of $1.44Bil. The top holdings were GRBK(28.40%), BHF(11.36%), and CEIX(8.17%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were David Einhorn (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 4,288,500-share investment in NYSE:TWTR. Previously, the stock had a 13.31% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $50.72 during the quarter.

On 02/14/2023, Twitter Inc traded for a price of $53.7 per share and a market cap of $41.09Bil. The stock has returned -2.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Twitter Inc has a price-book ratio of 6.98, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 66.62 and a price-sales ratio of 8.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 658,900 shares in NYSE:THC, giving the stock a 2.23% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $46.22 during the quarter.

On 02/14/2023, Tenet Healthcare Corp traded for a price of $61.85 per share and a market cap of $6.69Bil. The stock has returned -23.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tenet Healthcare Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 16.67, a price-book ratio of 5.86, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.62, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.74 and a price-sales ratio of 0.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.11, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 801,701-share investment in NAS:CHNG. Previously, the stock had a 1.56% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $27.49 during the quarter.

On 02/14/2023, Change Healthcare Inc traded for a price of $27.49 per share and a market cap of $9.03Bil. The stock has returned 30.16% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Change Healthcare Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.73, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.98 and a price-sales ratio of 2.55.

During the quarter, David Einhorn (Trades, Portfolio) bought 199,910 shares of NYSE:GPN for a total holding of 473,150. The trade had a 1.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $104.26.

On 02/14/2023, Global Payments Inc traded for a price of $116.18 per share and a market cap of $30.56Bil. The stock has returned -20.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Global Payments Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 264.05, a price-book ratio of 1.37, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 48.71, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.15 and a price-sales ratio of 3.55.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.58, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, David Einhorn (Trades, Portfolio) bought 1,755,560 shares of NYSE:KD for a total holding of 9,006,560. The trade had a 1.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $10.06.

On 02/14/2023, Kyndryl Holdings Inc traded for a price of $16.84 per share and a market cap of $3.83Bil. The stock has returned 6.45% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Kyndryl Holdings Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.09, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.75 and a price-sales ratio of 0.21.

