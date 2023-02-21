Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBRA) announced today that Rick Matros, the company’s Chair and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the WISE Forum, and other members of the company will attend the WISE Forum on February 28, 2023, at the Rancho Valencia Resort and Spa in Rancho Santa Fe, California.

Additionally, Rick Matros, Talya Nevo-Hacohen, the company’s Chief Investment Officer, Darrin Smith, the company’s Executive Vice President of Investments, and other members of the company, will attend the 2023 NIC Spring Conference on March 1-3, 2023, at the Marriott Marquis in San Diego, California.

Lastly, Rick Matros, Talya Nevo-Hacohen, Michael Costa, the company’s Chief Financial Officer, and Lukas Hartwich, the company’s Senior Vice President of Finance, will attend Citi’s 2023 Global Property CEO Conference on March 5-8, 2023, at The Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida.

About Sabra

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc., a Maryland corporation, operates as a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (a "REIT") that, through its subsidiaries, owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry throughout the United States and Canada.

