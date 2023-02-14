Bill Gates recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Bill Gates (Trades, Portfolio) is one of the smartest businessmen in the world. He founded Microsoft in 1975 alongside his partner Paul Allen and grew it to be one of the world's largest software developers. Thanks to the success of Microsoft, Bill Gates (Trades, Portfolio) was the richest man for 15 consecutive years. The portfolio we track here before June 2009 is called Cascade Investment, which is the personal portfolio of Bill Gates (Trades, Portfolio). Since June 2009, the portfolio we track is for Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 23 stocks valued at a total of $35.73Bil. The top holdings were MSFT(26.36%), BRK.B(21.35%), and CNI(18.24%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Bill Gates (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

Bill Gates (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:BRK.B by 5,000,000 shares. The trade had a 3.93% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $296.98.

On 02/14/2023, Berkshire Hathaway Inc traded for a price of $310.79 per share and a market cap of $686.35Bil. The stock has returned -1.09% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Berkshire Hathaway Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.52, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 69.81 and a price-sales ratio of 2.77.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.15, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 373,000 shares in NYSE:DHR, giving the stock a 0.28% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $261.48 during the quarter.

On 02/14/2023, Danaher Corp traded for a price of $256.24 per share and a market cap of $186.62Bil. The stock has returned -5.15% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Danaher Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 26.55, a price-book ratio of 3.85, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.07, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.08 and a price-sales ratio of 6.03.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 2,195,290 shares in NYSE:HRL, giving the stock a 0.28% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $46.56 during the quarter.

On 02/14/2023, Hormel Foods Corp traded for a price of $44.99 per share and a market cap of $24.58Bil. The stock has returned -2.98% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Hormel Foods Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 24.58, a price-book ratio of 3.26, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 16.39, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.90 and a price-sales ratio of 1.97.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Bill Gates (Trades, Portfolio) bought 351,617 shares of NYSE:ECL for a total holding of 5,218,044. The trade had a 0.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $146.92.

On 02/14/2023, Ecolab Inc traded for a price of $158.4 per share and a market cap of $45.12Bil. The stock has returned -12.10% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ecolab Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 40.31, a price-book ratio of 6.39, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.26 and a price-sales ratio of 3.27.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.65, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Bill Gates (Trades, Portfolio) bought 14,085 shares of NYSE:KOF for a total holding of 6,228,804. The trade had a 0% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $67.88.

On 02/14/2023, Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV traded for a price of $71.29000000000001 per share and a market cap of $14.98Bil. The stock has returned 41.30% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV has a price-earnings ratio of 17.26, a price-book ratio of 2.22, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.27, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.49 and a price-sales ratio of 1.25.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.