Bionano leaders presented on the ability of optical genome mapping (OGM) to potentially replace traditional cytogenetic methods for structural variant (SV) detection and shared details of the company’s new product advancements

Bionano and NVIDIA previewed their collaborative development, a new compute solution for OGM analysis

Dr. Alexander Hoischen, Radboud Genomics Technology Center, presented on his experience using OGM as a replacement for traditional cytogenetic methods of genome analysis and shared case studies showing OGM’s ability to identify previously undetected SVs relevant to rare disease

Dr. Adam Smith, University Health Network, University of Toronto, presented on his use of VIA™, Bionano’s new software solution (currently in limited release), for data filtering and analysis in hematologic research

Bionano announced a grant opportunity designed to fuel translational research across a number of novel research areas using OGM

On-demand webcast from the AGBT workshop is available on the company’s website

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. ( BNGO) today announced details of topics covered at the company’s pre-conference workshop during the Advances in Genome Biology and Technology (AGBT) 2023 General Meeting, which took place February 6-9, 2023 in Hollywood, Florida. Bionano leaders Alka Chaubey, PhD, FACMG, chief medical officer, Alex Hastie, PhD, vice president of clinical and scientific affairs, Marc Meyers, head of product management, and Klint Rose, PhD, fellow, ITP technology development, delivered presentations on optical genome mapping (OGM) and its potential to replace traditional cytogenetic methods for structural variant (SV) detection, as well as an overview of the company’s new product advancements. Damla Senol Cali, PhD, staff software engineer, hardware acceleration at Bionano and George Vacek, PhD, global head of genomics alliances at NVIDIA previewed the companies’ collaborative development, a next-generation compute solution for the analysis of OGM data from high throughput systems. Sheila Purim, PhD, MBA, senior director of segment marketing, announced the Bionano Innovator Research Grant, which will award five winners with OGM technology designed to fuel research in a number of areas, including hematologic malignancies, cell therapy, reproductive health and precision medicine. Adam Smith, PhD, FCCMG, FACMG, erCLG from University Health Network, University of Toronto, presented on use of the VIA software in his clinical research, and Alexander Hoischen, PhD, from Radboud Genomics Technology Center presented on use of OGM for SV detection in rare disease research. Bionano and NVIDIA presenters, along with Drs. Smith and Hoischen, also participated in live Q&A sessions with the audience.

Bionano and collaborators outlined advances to Bionano’s digital workflow, which can provide SV detection relevant to clinical and translational research in areas including cancer and genetic disease with greater resolution and sensitivity than traditional cytogenetic methods.

Bionano announced product advancements that can enable higher throughput, improve data analysis and reporting, and improve DNA isolation and extraction: Presenters described upcoming product improvements, including the anticipated launches of the Ionic ® system for OGM applications, the high throughput Saphyr ® system, the expansion of Bionano's sample prep menu, and improved analysis and reporting software. The presentation from Bionano and NVIDIA introduced Bionano's new compute solution with increased data processing capabilities, which was co-developed to support higher throughput OGM instruments.



“Bionano was pleased to sponsor the pre-conference workshop at AGBT, where we shared product development plans, news about our strategic collaboration with NVIDIA and an announcement of our Bionano Innovator Research Grant. We were also excited to include Drs. Smith and Hoischen in our program, where they presented details of innovative research and data analysis they have conducted utilizing Bionano technology. AGBT is where people come together to talk about significant advances in genomic technology, and we were thrilled to provide conference attendees with an overview of the improvements we are making to OGM offerings,” commented Erik Holmlin, PhD, president and chief executive officer of Bionano Genomics.

A live webcast of the workshop is available here: https://bionano.com/agbt2023/ More details about the Bionano Innovator Research Grant opportunity can be found here: www.bionano.com/innovatorgrant

Research areas for consideration include:





About Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics is a provider of genome analysis solutions that can enable researchers and clinicians to reveal answers to challenging questions in biology and medicine. The Company’s mission is to transform the way the world sees the genome through OGM solutions, diagnostic services and software. The Company offers OGM solutions for applications across basic, translational and clinical research. Through its Lineagen, Inc. d/b/a Bionano Laboratories business, the Company also provides diagnostic testing for patients with clinical presentations consistent with autism spectrum disorder and other neurodevelopmental disabilities. Through its BioDiscovery business, the Company also offers an industry-leading, platform-agnostic software solution, which integrates next-generation sequencing and microarray data designed to provide analysis, visualization, interpretation and reporting of copy number variants, single-nucleotide variants and absence of heterozygosity across the genome in one consolidated view. For more information, visit www.bionanogenomics.com, www.bionanolaboratories.com or www.biodiscovery.com.

Bionano’s products are for research use only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

Forward-Looking Statements of Bionano Genomics

This press release contains forward-looking statements contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “can,” “plan," “anticipate,” “potential,” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances and the negatives thereof) convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes and are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things: (1) the impact and utility of optical genome mapping (OGM) in cancer and genetic disease research, and expected improvements to OGM over time; (2) the ability and utility of OGM to be complementary to, or used in lieu of, traditional cytogenomics methods for analysis of structural variations; (3) the utility and ability of the VIA software to provide genome analysis with high resolution and sensitivity, a simple workflow, and improved turnaround times; (4) the utility and ability of our new compute solution with increased data processing capabilities, which was co-developed to support higher throughput OGM instruments; (5) improved turnaround times our ability to stay in front of competitors' improvements in technologies; (6) the anticipated benefits and ultimate success of our collaborations; (7) our future products and features; and (8) other statements that are not historical facts. ​

Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected or implied in these forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such a difference include the risks and uncertainties associated with: (1) the impact of geopolitical and macroeconomic developments, such as the ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflict, related sanctions and the COVID-19 pandemic, on our business and the global economy; (2) challenges inherent in developing, manufacturing and commercializing products; (3) our ability to further deploy new products and applications and expand the markets for our technology platforms; (4) third parties’ abilities to manufacture our instruments and consumables; (5) our expectations and beliefs regarding future growth of the business and the markets in which we operate; (6) the completion and success of our clinical studies; (7) the success of products competitive with our own; (8) changes in our strategic and commercial plans; (9) the application of generally accepted accounting principles, which are highly complex and involve many subjective assumptions; (10) study results that differ from the study results referred to in this press release; and (11) our ability to obtain sufficient financing to fund our strategic plans and commercialization efforts. We are under no duty to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date they are made to conform these statements to actual results or revised expectations, except as required by law. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date the statements are made. Moreover, except as required by law, neither we nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. ​

