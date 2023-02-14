Andreas Halvorsen recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Andreas Halvorsen (Trades, Portfolio) is a founding partner of Viking Global Investors LP and currently serves as its CIO. Viking was formed in 1999 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut. Viking manages two hedge funds invested in equities worldwide. Prior to founding Viking, Halvorsen was a senior managing director and the director of equities at Tiger Management (Trades, Portfolio) LLC. He also worked as an investment banker in the corporate finance and merger departments of Morgan Stanley. Prior to moving to the United States, Halvorsen graduated from the Norwegian Naval Academy and served as a platoon commander on the Norwegian SEAL Team. Halvorsen received his MBA from the Stanford Graduate School of Business in 1990 and graduated from Williams College in 1986.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 75 stocks valued at a total of $19.90Bil. The top holdings were V(6.04%), AMZN(5.27%), and ELV(4.83%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Andreas Halvorsen (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Andreas Halvorsen (Trades, Portfolio) bought 919,153 shares of NYSE:UNH for a total holding of 1,267,703. The trade had a 2.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $529.71.

On 02/14/2023, UnitedHealth Group Inc traded for a price of $492.83 per share and a market cap of $460.48Bil. The stock has returned 5.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, UnitedHealth Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.26, a price-book ratio of 5.65, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.76, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.47 and a price-sales ratio of 1.45.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 15,548,123 shares in NAS:CSX, giving the stock a 2.42% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $30.07 during the quarter.

On 02/14/2023, CSX Corp traded for a price of $31.44 per share and a market cap of $66.10Bil. The stock has returned -6.12% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CSX Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 16.26, a price-book ratio of 5.23, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.32, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.77 and a price-sales ratio of 4.55.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Andreas Halvorsen (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:DG by 2,115,520 shares. The trade had a 2.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $247.29.

On 02/14/2023, Dollar General Corp traded for a price of $231.38 per share and a market cap of $51.73Bil. The stock has returned 16.45% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Dollar General Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 22.49, a price-book ratio of 8.49, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.55 and a price-sales ratio of 1.45.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 3,324,606-share investment in NAS:TMUS. Previously, the stock had a 2.07% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $143.68 during the quarter.

On 02/14/2023, T-Mobile US Inc traded for a price of $147.49 per share and a market cap of $182.00Bil. The stock has returned 17.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, T-Mobile US Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 71.60, a price-book ratio of 2.61, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 10.08, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.10 and a price-sales ratio of 2.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.09, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 1,775,453-share investment in NYSE:PH. Previously, the stock had a 1.99% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $286.22 during the quarter.

On 02/14/2023, Parker Hannifin Corp traded for a price of $352.35 per share and a market cap of $45.19Bil. The stock has returned 18.89% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Parker Hannifin Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 36.40, a price-book ratio of 4.85, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.13, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.14 and a price-sales ratio of 2.69.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.07, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.