Robert Karr recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Robert Karr (Trades, Portfolio) founded Joho Capital in 1996. He is one of the Tiger Cubs, the hedge fund managers who learned from the legendary Julian Robertson at Tiger Management (Trades, Portfolio). At Tiger Management (Trades, Portfolio), his main focus was Asian equities. Karr tends to hold a concentrated portfolio in the area of new technologies, with a low portfolio turnover rate.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 15 stocks valued at a total of $309.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(45.85%), EEFT(12.63%), and PWR(7.80%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Robert Karr (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

Robert Karr (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:LTHM by 2,894,500 shares. The trade had a 24.81% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $27.37.

On 02/14/2023, Livent Corp traded for a price of $25.11 per share and a market cap of $4.50Bil. The stock has returned 9.84% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Livent Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 25.11, a price-book ratio of 3.33, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.43 and a price-sales ratio of 6.75.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.63, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 479,571-share investment in NYSE:BABA. Previously, the stock had a 10.73% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $78.84999999999999 during the quarter.

On 02/14/2023, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd traded for a price of $104.22 per share and a market cap of $275.93Bil. The stock has returned -14.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 270.70, a price-book ratio of 2.04, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 19.90, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.94 and a price-sales ratio of 2.13.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.35, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 169,193 shares in NYSE:PWR, giving the stock a 7.8% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $142 during the quarter.

On 02/14/2023, Quanta Services Inc traded for a price of $154.2 per share and a market cap of $22.04Bil. The stock has returned 55.35% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Quanta Services Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 52.63, a price-book ratio of 4.24, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.83, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.97 and a price-sales ratio of 1.37.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.14, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 85,000 shares in NAS:SEDG, giving the stock a 7.79% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $265.36 during the quarter.

On 02/14/2023, SolarEdge Technologies Inc traded for a price of $315.43 per share and a market cap of $17.63Bil. The stock has returned 26.73% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, SolarEdge Technologies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 191.17, a price-book ratio of 8.59, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 9.75, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 78.34 and a price-sales ratio of 6.54.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 735,488 shares in NAS:SHLS, giving the stock a 5.87% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $24.14 during the quarter.

On 02/14/2023, Shoals Technologies Group Inc traded for a price of $26.31 per share and a market cap of $3.04Bil. The stock has returned 90.79% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Shoals Technologies Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 232.83, a price-book ratio of 114.39, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 55.64 and a price-sales ratio of 10.50.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.