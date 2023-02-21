SAN DIEGO, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sentia Medical Sciences Inc. today announced that they have extended a research collaboration with Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. ( NBIX) aimed at discovering novel, long-acting corticotropin-releasing factor (CRF) receptor antagonist peptide therapeutics. The collaboration will continue to leverage Sentia’s proprietary peptide-based platform and Neurocrine’s drug development expertise in CRF biology to develop and commercialize medicines with the potential to treat a variety of hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis modulated diseases.



Under the terms of the research collaboration extension, Sentia and Neurocrine will continue to work together to discover novel peptide antagonists targeting CRF and advance them to development candidate stage, after which Neurocrine would be solely responsible for all further development, manufacturing, regulatory and commercial activities. As part of the collaboration, Sentia will continue to receive committed research funding from Neurocrine to support discovery efforts. Sentia is eligible to receive milestone and royalty payments based on products developed from this collaboration.

“We are delighted to extend this important collaboration focused on the discovery and development of novel peptide therapeutics to address HPA-driven diseases,” said Dominic P. Behan, Ph.D., D.Sc., Chief Executive Officer of Sentia Medical Sciences.

About Sentia Medical Sciences

Sentia Medical Sciences Inc. is a privately held company with a vision to be a world leader in the development of novel peptide therapeutics to manage and cure stress-related diseases (www.sentiamedical.com).

Contact: Sentia Medical Sciences Inc. [email protected] www.sentiamedical.com