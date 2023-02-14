Stanley Druckenmiller recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Stanley Druckenmiller (Trades, Portfolio) (born 1953 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania) is the President, CEO and Chairman of Duquesne Capital, which he founded in 1981 and converted into a family office in 2010. He managed money for George Soros (Trades, Portfolio) from 1988 to 2000 as the lead portfolio manager for Quantum Fund. The two partners famously shorted the British Pound in 1992.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 58 stocks valued at a total of $2.02Bil. The top holdings were CPNG(14.77%), LLY(13.36%), and CVX(8.74%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Stanley Druckenmiller (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 906,250-share investment in NAS:AMZN. Previously, the stock had a 5.81% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $98.78 during the quarter.

On 02/14/2023, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $99.7 per share and a market cap of $1,021.65Bil. The stock has returned -35.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-book ratio of 6.96, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 28.42 and a price-sales ratio of 1.93.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.50, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Stanley Druckenmiller (Trades, Portfolio) bought 252,830 shares of NYSE:LLY for a total holding of 737,725. The trade had a 4.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $354.56.

On 02/14/2023, Eli Lilly and Co traded for a price of $347.56 per share and a market cap of $330.24Bil. The stock has returned 50.08% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Eli Lilly and Co has a price-earnings ratio of 51.12, a price-book ratio of 32.79, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.65, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 42.10 and a price-sales ratio of 11.21.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.37, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, Stanley Druckenmiller (Trades, Portfolio) bought 741,315 shares of NAS:META for a total holding of 901,675. The trade had a 4.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $117.43.

On 02/14/2023, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $179.48 per share and a market cap of $465.33Bil. The stock has returned -17.53% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.92, a price-book ratio of 3.73, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.36, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.99 and a price-sales ratio of 4.21.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.48, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 582,915 shares in NAS:NVDA, giving the stock a 4.22% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $146.65 during the quarter.

On 02/14/2023, NVIDIA Corp traded for a price of $229.71 per share and a market cap of $565.09Bil. The stock has returned -5.16% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NVIDIA Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 97.75, a price-book ratio of 26.56, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.05, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 71.81 and a price-sales ratio of 20.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Stanley Druckenmiller (Trades, Portfolio) bought 711,075 shares of NYSE:LW for a total holding of 1,657,875. The trade had a 3.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $85.08.

On 02/14/2023, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc traded for a price of $99.27 per share and a market cap of $14.28Bil. The stock has returned 53.38% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 30.45, a price-book ratio of 24.94, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.57 and a price-sales ratio of 3.21.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.15, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

