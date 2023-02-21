Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. to Release Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results on February 28, 2023

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) ("Red Robin" or the "Company"), a full-service restaurant chain serving an innovative selection of high-quality gourmet burgers in a family-friendly atmosphere, today announced that it will release financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2022 on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, after the market close, followed by a conference call to discuss these results at 5:00 p.m. ET.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 201-689-8560 which will be answered by an operator or by clicking Call me™: https%3A%2F%2Fcallme.viavid.com%2Fviavid%2F%3Fcallme%3Dtrue%26amp%3Bpasscode%3D13728550%26amp%3Bh%3Dtrue%26amp%3Binfo%3Dcompany%26amp%3Br%3Dtrue%26amp%3BB%3D6. The conference call should be accessed at least 10 minutes prior to its scheduled start.

A replay will be available from approximately two hours after the end of the call and can be accessed by dialing 412-317-6671; the conference ID is 13735852. The replay will be available through Tuesday, March 7, 2023.

The call will be webcast live and later archived from the Company’s Investor Relations website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.redrobin.com%2F.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB)
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (www.redrobin.com), is a casual dining restaurant chain founded in 1969 that operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Red Robin International, Inc., and under the trade name, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews. We believe nothing brings people together like burgers and fun around our table, and no one makes moments of connection over craveable food more memorable than Red Robin. We serve a variety of burgers and mainstream favorites to guests of all ages in a casual, playful atmosphere. In addition to our many burger offerings, Red Robin serves a wide array of salads, appetizers, entrees, desserts, signature beverages and Donatos® pizza at select locations. It's now easy to enjoy Red Robin anywhere with online ordering available for to-go, delivery and catering, or you can download our new app for easy customization, access to the Red Robin Royalty® dashboard and more. There are more than 500 Red Robin restaurants across the United States and Canada, including those operating under franchise agreements. Red Robin… YUMMM®!

