CSG® (NASDAQ: CSGS) today published its inaugural environmental disclosure in accordance with standards issued by the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (“TCFD”). This marks the first year that CSG reported disclosure for TCFD’s framework. The report is available on CSG’s Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) webpage, which can be found here.

“CSG is a purpose-driven SaaS company that strives to envision, invent and create a better, more future-ready world for our customers, our employees and the communities in which we operate,” said Brian Shepherd, CEO, CSG. “Today’s publication of our first TCFD report marks another important milestone in our commitment to corporate responsibility. Last year, we issued our inaugural Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) report and are proud of our continued progress in ESG reporting with the addition of this year’s TCFD report. We are fully committed to providing our investors, business partners and customers with access to reliable ESG data and disclosures.”

The Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures was created in 2015 by the Financial Stability Board (FSB) to develop consistent climate-related financial risk disclosures for use by companies, banks and investors in providing information to stakeholders.

“By aligning with the TCFD framework, CSG continues to enhance and improve our ESG disclosure,” said Cindy Parsons, Executive Director of Social Responsibility & Impact, CSG. “We’re proud of the progress we’re making with our broader ESG strategy. This report will give valuable insights into how we analyze and improve our environmental impact, disclosures and future targets.”

