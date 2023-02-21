LAS VEGAS, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HF Foods Group Inc. ( HFFG), a leading food distributor to Asian restaurants across the United States (“HF Foods” or the “Company”), announced today that it expects to hold its annual shareholders meetings for fiscal years ended December 31, 2021, and December 31, 2022, in a combined meeting (the “Combined Shareholders Meeting”) to be held no later than June 30, 2023, allowing it to regain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5620(a) and resolve the final pending Nasdaq delisting determination.



As previously announced, in light of the Company’s recent filing of delinquent reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission, HF Foods has regained compliance with Nasdaq filing requirements pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1). The Company expects to file its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) in March 2023, and to announce the date of the Combined Shareholders Meeting following such filing.

Following the filing of its 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K, HF Foods also looks forward to providing shareholders with an update on its strategy and operations. The board of directors (the “Board”) and management team of HF Foods have worked tirelessly over the past year to address various legacy matters related to its financial disclosures and corporate practices. The Board and management team wish to reassure shareholders that despite the work necessary to address these legacy matters over the past year, they continue to execute on the Company’s strategy to drive value for our shareholders, employees, and customers.

HF Foods Group Inc., headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, is a leading marketer and distributor of fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products to primarily Asian/Chinese restaurants and other foodservice customers throughout the United States. With 18 distribution centers strategically located throughout the nation, HF Foods aims to supply the increasing demand for Asian American restaurant cuisine. With more than 15,000 established customers in 46 states, and strong relations with growers and suppliers of food products in the US, South America and China, HF Foods Group is able to offer fresh, high-quality specialty restaurant foods and supplies at economical prices to its large and growing base of customers. For more information, please visit www.hffoodsgroup.com.

