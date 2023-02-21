Asphalt Construction Project Earns Granite a NAPA Quality in Construction Award

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

On Wednesday, February 8th, Granite%26rsquo%3Bs (

NYSE:GVA, Financial) Desert Cities region won a National Asphalt Pavement Association (NAPA) 2022 Quality in Construction Award for excellence in the construction of an asphalt pavement during the association’s 68th Annual Meeting.

The winning project, the Avenue 52 and Calhoun Street reconstruction in Coachella, California, was built for the County of Riverside Transportation Department. The final product supports continued connectivity between Coachella, Indio, and La Quinta for years to come. The project scope included 1,871 cubic yards of roadway excavation and placement of 15,580 tons of hot mix asphalt (HMA), 38,400 square yards of pulverized roadway material, and 21,200 linear feet of shoulder backing. All materials were sourced from Granite’s Desert Cities Asphalt Plant in Indio, CA.

“We are proud of our work which provides a road that safely connects these neighboring cities. This infrastructure will support the Coachella Valley as the population continues to grow,” said Granite VP of Regional Operations Bill Moore. “The excellent execution and timely completion of the Avenue 52 and Calhoun Street reconstruction project demonstrates our commitment to the area and strengthens our relationship with the County of Riverside Transportation Department.”

“The asphalt pavement industry is committed to building high-quality projects that deliver superior performance to the traveling public. All contractors’ projects earning a Quality in Construction award are measured against best practices designed to live up to that commitment,” said 2022 NAPA Chairman James A. Mitchell. “Earning the Quality in Construction Award demonstrates that Granite Construction Inc. has met or exceeded these rigorous standards.”

About Granite

Granite is America’s Infrastructure Company™. Incorporated in 1922, Granite (

NYSE:GVA, Financial) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite civil construction provider. Granite’s Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the Company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit the Granite website, graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230214005230r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230214005230/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.