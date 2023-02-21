MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac ( FMCC, Financial) said today that it will reschedule its previously announced plan to report its fourth quarter and full-year 2022 financial results before the U.S. financial markets open on Wednesday, February 15, 2023. The company’s previously announced call for media and concurrent webcast also will be rescheduled. A new reporting and media call/webcast date has not been announced.

