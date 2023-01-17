Bombardier Announces Expiration of its Cash Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Senior Notes

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier Inc. (“Bombardier” or the “Corporation”) announced today that its cash tender offer previously announced on January 17, 2023 (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to $354,000,000 aggregate principal amount (exclusive of Accrued Interest, and as such aggregate principal amount may be increased or decreased by the Corporation, the “Aggregate Maximum Principal Amount”) of its outstanding 7.50% Senior Notes due 2025 (the “Notes”), expired at the Expiration Date, 11:59 P.M., New York City time, on February 13, 2023. Capitalized terms used but not defined herein shall have the meanings assigned to such terms in the Offer to Purchase dated January 17, 2023 (as amended by the Corporation’s press release titled “Bombardier Increases the Maximum Amount Sought Under its Cash Tender Offer Previously Announced Today” dated January 17, 2023, the “Offer to Purchase”) with respect to the Tender Offer.

The aggregate principal amount of Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn after the Early Tender Date and at or prior to the Expiration Date amounts to US$264,000 (the “Additional Tendered Notes”), which, together with the US$258,435,000 aggregate principal amount of Notes that was previously tendered under the Tender Offer and purchased by Bombardier on February 1, 2023, represents, in the aggregate, approximately 22.71% of the aggregate principal amount of the Notes outstanding prior to the Tender Offer. Approximately US$880,301,000 aggregate principal amount of Notes will remain outstanding upon completion of the Tender Offer.

In accordance with the terms of the Tender Offer as set forth in the Offer to Purchase and as permitted by applicable law, all Additional Tendered Notes will be accepted for purchase by the Corporation, upon the terms and conditions contained in the Offer to Purchase, on the Final Settlement Date.

All such Additional Tendered Notes that are being accepted for purchase by the Corporation will be settled on the Final Settlement Date in accordance with the terms of the Tender Offer as set forth in the Offer to Purchase. Bombardier expects such Final Settlement Date to be February 15, 2023.

This announcement does not constitute an offer to buy or sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities in any jurisdiction or in any circumstances in which such offer or solicitation is unlawful. In those jurisdictions where the securities, blue sky or other laws require the Tender Offer to be made by a licensed broker or dealer, the Tender Offer will be deemed to be made by the dealer managers or one or more registered brokers or dealers licensed under the laws of such jurisdiction.

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements based on current expectations. By their nature, forwardlooking statements require us to make assumptions and are subject to important known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause our actual results in future periods to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. For additional information regarding these risks and uncertainties, and the assumptions underlying the forwardlooking statements, please refer to the Offer to Purchase.

For information

Francis Richer de La Flèche
Vice President, Financial Planning and Investor Relations
Bombardier
+1 514 240 9649		Christina Lemyre McCraw
Manager, Communications
Bombardier
+1 514 497-4928
ti?nf=ODc0OTQwOCM1NDA5OTg0IzIwOTM4MjM=
Bombardier-Inc-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.