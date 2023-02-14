U.S. Silica Announces Timing of Earnings Release and Investor Call

PR Newswire

KATY, Texas, Feb. 14, 2023

KATY, Texas, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) announced today that it will release its fourth quarter 2022 financial results before the New York Stock Exchange opens on Friday, February 24, 2023.

Conference Call

This release will be followed by a conference call for investors on Friday, February 24, 2023, at 7:30 a.m. Central Time to discuss the results. Hosting the call will be Bryan Shinn, Chief Executive Officer, and Don Merril, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Investors are invited to listen to a live webcast of the conference call by visiting the "Investors- Events & Presentations" section of the Company's website at www.ussilica.com. The webcast will be archived for one year. The call can also be accessed live over the telephone by dialing (877) 869-3847 or for international callers, (201) 689-8261. A replay will be available shortly after the call and can be accessed by dialing (877) 660-6853 or for international callers, (201) 612-7415. The conference ID for the replay is 13736345. The replay will be available through March 24, 2023.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. is a global performance materials company and is a member of the Russell 2000. The Company is a leading producer of commercial silica used in the oil and gas industry and in a wide range of industrial applications. Over its 123-year history, U.S. Silica has developed core competencies in mining, processing, logistics and materials science that enable it to produce and cost-effectively deliver over 600 diversified products to customers across our end markets. U.S. Silica's wholly-owned subsidiaries include EP Minerals and SandBox Logistics™. EP Minerals is an industry leader in the production of products derived from diatomaceous earth, perlite, engineered clays, and non-activated clays. SandBox Logistics™ is a state-of-the-art leader in proppant storage, handling and well-site delivery, dedicated to making proppant logistics cleaner, safer and more efficient. The Company has 28 operating mines and processing facilities and is headquartered in Katy, Texas.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc.

Investor Contact:
Patricia Gil
Vice President, Investor Relations
(281) 505-6011
[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-silica-announces-timing-of-earnings-release-and-investor-call-301746690.html

SOURCE U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc.

