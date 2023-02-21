Softchoice Announces 2023 Partner of the Year Award Winners

Softchoice Corporation (“Softchoice” or the “Company”) (TSX: SFTC) has announced the winners of its annual Partner of the Year awards, which celebrate the contributions of the Company’s technology partners to the success of Softchoice and its customers.

This year’s winners were revealed at Softchoice’s Toronto office on February 14 at Partner Impact, the Company’s annual partner event.

“Our technology partners play an integral role in helping our shared customers compete and win in their markets,” said Chris Woodin, Vice President, Solutions & Alliances, Softchoice. “We are proud to have an exceptional partner community, strongly aligned with our go-to-market strategy and execution. These awards are a great opportunity to celebrate them and their incredible work.”

“Softchoice is widely respected within the technology partner ecosystem for our capabilities across our Cloud, Workplace, Software Asset Management and Security portfolios,” said Cheryl Stookes, Vice President, Revenue Growth & Marketing, Softchoice. “Our winners consistently deliver value across their respective portfolios, enabling our customers’ organizations and their IT professionals to succeed.”

Award winners:

  • Partner of the Year: Microsoft
  • Social Impact Partner of the Year: Cisco
  • Amplify Partner of the Year: Logitech
  • Security Partner of the Year: Palo Alto Networks
  • Marketing Partner of the Year: Trend Micro
  • Workplace Partner of the Year: Lenovo
  • Cloud Partner of the Year: AWS
  • Services Partner of the Year: KMicro

To learn more about Softchoice’s technology partners, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.softchoice.com%2Ftechnology-partners

About Softchoice
Softchoice (TSX: SFTC) is a software-focused IT solutions provider that equips organizations to be agile and innovative, and for their people to be engaged, connected and creative at work. That means moving them to the cloud, helping them build the workplace of tomorrow, and enabling them to make smarter decisions about their technology portfolio. For more information, please visit www.softchoice.com.

Forward-looking statements
This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which reflects Softchoice’s current expectations regarding future events, including the Company’s strategies and technology portfolios. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. Actual results could differ materially from those projected herein. Unless otherwise noted or the context otherwise indicates, the forward-looking information contained in this news release is provided as of the date of this news release and Softchoice does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required under applicable securities laws.

