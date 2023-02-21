Softchoice Corporation (“Softchoice” or the “Company”) (TSX: SFTC) has announced the winners of its annual Partner of the Year awards, which celebrate the contributions of the Company’s technology partners to the success of Softchoice and its customers.

This year’s winners were revealed at Softchoice’s Toronto office on February 14 at Partner Impact, the Company’s annual partner event.

“Our technology partners play an integral role in helping our shared customers compete and win in their markets,” said Chris Woodin, Vice President, Solutions & Alliances, Softchoice. “We are proud to have an exceptional partner community, strongly aligned with our go-to-market strategy and execution. These awards are a great opportunity to celebrate them and their incredible work.”

“Softchoice is widely respected within the technology partner ecosystem for our capabilities across our Cloud, Workplace, Software Asset Management and Security portfolios,” said Cheryl Stookes, Vice President, Revenue Growth & Marketing, Softchoice. “Our winners consistently deliver value across their respective portfolios, enabling our customers’ organizations and their IT professionals to succeed.”

Award winners:

Partner of the Year: Microsoft

Microsoft Social Impact Partner of the Year: Cisco

Cisco Amplify Partner of the Year: Logitech

Logitech Security Partner of the Year: Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Marketing Partner of the Year: Trend Micro

Trend Micro Workplace Partner of the Year: Lenovo

Lenovo Cloud Partner of the Year: AWS

AWS Services Partner of the Year: KMicro

To learn more about Softchoice’s technology partners, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.softchoice.com%2Ftechnology-partners

