Rhyolite Resources Completes Disposition of Muckahi

Author's Avatar
24 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

TORONTO, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rhyolite Resources Ltd. (TSXV: RYE) (“Rhyolite” or the “Company”) announces that the Company has completed the transfer of ownership of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Muckahi Inc. (“Muckahi”), to Fred Stanford, pursuant to the terms of a mutual separation agreement (the “Separation Agreement”) entered into between the Company and Mr. Stanford and dated effective December 15, 2022. The transfer of ownership follows the resignation of Mr. Stanford as Chief Executive Officer of the Company, and a decision by the board of directors of the Company to cease further development of the Muckahi Mining System. The transfer, along with a cash payment of $420,000 which has been paid to Mr. Stanford pursuant to the Separation Agreement, addresses all remaining obligations owing to Mr. Stanford.

The Company has no further obligations related to the Muckahi Mining System, but retains a royalty (the “Royalty”) entitling the Company to receive ten percent of the gross revenue generated by any party from the use of the Muckahi Mining System, until such time as the Company has received Cdn$10,000,000.

In connection with the transfer and the resignation of Mr. Stanford, a total of 9,500,000 common shares previously issued in consideration for the acquisition of Muckahi have been returned to treasury and cancelled. Following completion of the cancellation, the Company has 107,185,253 common shares outstanding.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain “forward-looking statements” under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; delay or failure to receive regulatory approvals; the ability to attract financing on these terms or at all; the price of commodities; and the results of current exploration. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

For further information, please contact:

RHYOLITE RESOURCES LTD.
Cybill Tsung
Chief Financial Officer
[email protected]
647 982-5890


Rhyolite-Resources-Ltd-.png

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.