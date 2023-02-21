Rover to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on February 27, 2023

SEATTLE, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rover Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROVR) (“Rover” or the “Company”), the world’s largest online marketplace for pet care, today announced that it will report fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results after market close on Monday, February 27, 2023. On the same day, management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss Rover’s financial results, recent developments, and business outlook at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET).

What:Rover Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results Conference Call
When:Monday, February 27, 2023
Time:1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET)
Live Call:Register Here for Dial-In Number and PIN
Live Webcast:https://investors.rover.com/

A copy of the press release with the financial results will be available on Rover’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.rover.com/ prior to the commencement of the live call and webcast, along with an Investor Presentation and Non-GAAP Reconciliation Supplement posted under the “News & Events-Presentations” section.

A webcast replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the live event and will be accessible for at least 90 days from the “Events” section of Rover’s Investor Relations website.

Available Information

Rover announces material information to the public about the Company, its products and services and other matters through a variety of means, including filings with the SEC, press releases, public conference calls, webcasts, its website (www.rover.com), and its Investor Relations website (https://investors.rover.com). Rover uses these channels, as well as social media, including its Twitter account (@RoverDotCom), its LinkedIn account (https://www.linkedin.com/company/roverdotcom/), and its YouTube page (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCAPW_dKc5hmvDEl8oYnJfdA), to communicate with investors and the public news and developments about Rover and other matters and in order to achieve broad, non-exclusionary distribution of information to the public and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Rover encourages investors, the media, and others interested in the Company to review the information it makes public in these locations, as such information could be deemed to be material information.

About Rover Group, Inc.

Founded in 2011 and based in Seattle, Rover (Nasdaq: ROVR) is the world’s largest online marketplace for pet care. Rover connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, and drop-in visits. To learn more about Rover, please visit https://www.rover.com.


Contacts
Investors:
[email protected]
Walter Ruddy
(206) 715-2369

Media:
[email protected]
Kristin Sandberg
(360) 510-6365


