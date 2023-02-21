Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) issued an 8K to announce that it has modified its presentation of disaggregated revenue categories included within (i) Note 3 - Revenue to the Company’s Financial Statements and (ii) Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (the “MD&A”) in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realize their greatest potential. Our decency quotient, or DQ, drives our culture and everything we do inside and outside of our company. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all.

