TIG SPECIAL ALERT: Julie & Holleman Investigates Potential Legal Claims Related to Take-Private Acquisition of Trean Insurance Group, Inc.

24 minutes ago
PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2023

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Julie & Holleman is investigating the proposed going-private acquisition of Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: TIG) by Altaris, LLC, the company's controlling shareholder.

Altaris already owns nearly half of the company, but it recently signed a deal to acquire the rest of the company's shares for $6.15 per share in cash, or a total of about $350 million. This compares to financial analyses valuing the company as high as $8.34 per share.

To learn more about the investigation, click here. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Founded in 1996 as a reinsurance broker, Trean provides products and services to the specialty insurance market. The company has historically focused on underserved casualty markets like niche workers' compensation and small- to mid-sized insurance programs, where Trean's expertise helps it achieve higher rates. Trean has recently boasted about its promise for long-term growth. For example, in its most recent annual report, Trean said, "We believe many of our target markets are experiencing strong secular tailwinds and consequently are growing more quickly than the broader market."

Despite Trean's substantial upside, the company entered into a merger agreement in December, under which Altaris, which owns 47% of the company's stock, will acquire all the shares it does not already own for $6.15 per share.

Julie & Holleman is investigating potential legal claims available to Trean's shareholders regarding the proposed acquisition, including claims relating to potential conflicts resulting from the fact that Altaris owns nearly half of the company it now wants to buy. Numerous members of Trean's board of directors were also designated by Altaris, which raises questions about the board's independence. Julie & Holleman is also concerned about the adequacy of the $6.15 per share acquisition price in light of the company's own statements about its growth trajectory. Moreover, Trean's own financial advisor, Houlihan Lokey, performed analyses suggesting that the company was worth up to $8.34 per share. Thus, it appears that Altaris is taking advantage of the short-term dip in Trean's stock price to scoop up the company at a steep discount.

If you would like more information about Julie & Holleman's investigation, or about the acquisition in general, please contact W. Scott Holleman by email at [email protected] or by telephone at (929) 415-1020. You may also visit the firm's website by clicking here. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Julie & Holleman is a boutique law firm that focuses on shareholder litigation, including derivative actions, mergers and acquisitions cases, securities fraud class actions, and corporate investigations. The firm's attorneys litigate in state and federal courts across the nation. For more information about the firm, please visit https://www.julieholleman.com/. This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT INFORMATION
Julie & Holleman LLP
W. Scott Holleman, Esq.
157 East 86th Street
4th Floor
New York, NY 10028
(929) 415-1020
www.julieholleman.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tig-special-alert-julie--holleman-investigates-potential-legal-claims-related-to-take-private-acquisition-of-trean-insurance-group-inc-301746919.html

SOURCE Julie & Holleman LLP

WRITTEN BY

