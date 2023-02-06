Hepsiburada Launches a Donation Campaign for International Community following the Earthquake in Türkiye

Author's Avatar
23 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

ISTANBUL, Feb. 14, 2023

ISTANBUL, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading (d/b/a "Hepsiburada") (NASDAQ: HEPS), a leading Turkish e-commerce platform, launches a donation campaign page to enable the international community to provide relief to the regions impacted by the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that struck ten cities in the southeast Türkiye on February 6, 2023.

Hepsiburada_Logo.jpg

To provide the earliest possible relief to the affected areas, Hepsiburada took several actions since the early hours of the disaster, including but not limited to:

  • creating, on its platform, a list of aid goods to facilitate purchases by its consumers as a donation, which are then delivered by Hepsiburada's logistics teams, to the Earthquake Solidarity Campaign of the Ministry of Trade of the Republic of Türkiye and AFAD (Disaster and Emergency Management of Türkiye). Since the earthquake, Hepsiburada has facilitated the sale and donation of 1.2 million products;
  • launching digital prepaid donation cards on the Hepsiburada platform and generating cash contribution to the name of several non-governmental organizations and two public bodies, which are transferred to their relevant accounts on the next day. Since the launch of the campaign, Hepsiburada customers purchased 220 thousand digital support cards through our platform.
  • mobilizing its distribution center in Adana as a coordination center and dispatching 12 lorries carrying aid goods to help the logistics needs of various NGOs, municipalities and public institutions.

With all these efforts, Hepsiburada delivered aid worth 115 million TRY to the region in 8 days following the disaster.

In addition, to enable international community to join the relief efforts, Hepsiburada launched a donation page on https://www.hepsiburada.com/earthquake

Through this page, international visitors can donate to NGOs and public authorities by purchasing digital donation cards or purchasing aid items in line with the Earthquake Solidarity Campaign. Hepsiburada will be dispatching and distributing aid item orders, without any commercial purpose, in coordination with AFAD. The donation cards on the Hepsiburada platform and generating cash contribution to several NGO's, AFAD and Red Crescent, are transferred to their relevant accounts on the next day.

favicon.png?sn=LN14950&sd=2023-02-14 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hepsiburada-launches-a-donation-campaign-for-international-community-following-the-earthquake-in-turkiye-301746893.html

SOURCE Hepsiburada

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LN14950&Transmission_Id=202302141702PR_NEWS_USPR_____LN14950&DateId=20230214
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.