John Paulson recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

John Paulson (Trades, Portfolio) is the President and Portfolio Manager of Paulson & Co. Inc. Paulson was ranked by Absolute Return Magazine as the 3rd largest hedge fund in the world managing approximately $29bn in merger, event and distressed strategies. Mr. Paulson received his Masters of Business Administration with high distinction, as a Baker Scholar, from Harvard Business School in 1980. He graduated summa cum laude in Finance from New York University's College of Business and Public Administration in 1978. Prior to forming Paulson in 1994, John was a general partner of Gruss Partners and a managing director in mergers and acquisitions at Bear Stearns.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 22 stocks valued at a total of $1.11Bil. The top holdings were BSIG(16.58%), HZNP(15.37%), and BHC(14.95%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were John Paulson (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

John Paulson (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NAS:HZNP by 4,600,000 shares. The trade had a 20.84% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $83.06.

On 02/15/2023, Horizon Therapeutics PLC traded for a price of $109.55 per share and a market cap of $25.02Bil. The stock has returned 13.61% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 44.90, a price-book ratio of 4.98, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.00 and a price-sales ratio of 6.99.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 1,200,000-share investment in NAS:APA. Previously, the stock had a 3% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $44.75 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, APA Corp traded for a price of $42.47 per share and a market cap of $13.65Bil. The stock has returned 34.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, APA Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 4.06, a price-book ratio of 22.96, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 2.67 and a price-sales ratio of 1.35.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.04, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 264,915-share investment in NYSE:VMW. Previously, the stock had a 2.06% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $115.31 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, VMware Inc traded for a price of $117.23 per share and a market cap of $49.87Bil. The stock has returned -5.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, VMware Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 35.31, a price-book ratio of 61.70, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.04, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.58 and a price-sales ratio of 3.77.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 1,600,000-share investment in NYSE:GOLD. Previously, the stock had a 1.82% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $15.91 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, Barrick Gold Corp traded for a price of $17.81 per share and a market cap of $31.31Bil. The stock has returned -12.90% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Barrick Gold Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 16.64, a price-book ratio of 1.31, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.08, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.88 and a price-sales ratio of 2.80.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 496,722-share investment in NYSE:DRE. Previously, the stock had a 1.75% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $48.2 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, Duke Realty Corp traded for a price of $48.2 per share and a market cap of $18.56Bil. The stock has returned -16.60% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Duke Realty Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 19.44, a price-book ratio of 2.94, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.87, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.77 and a price-sales ratio of 16.85.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

