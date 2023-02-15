Caxton Associates recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Caxton Associates (Trades, Portfolio) is a global macro hedge fund founded by Bruce Kovner in 1983 in New York City.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 433 stocks valued at a total of $1.50Bil. The top holdings were SPY(34.62%), IBB(10.13%), and PFE(9.83%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Caxton Associates (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 1,356,392 shares in ARCA:SPY, giving the stock a 34.62% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $382.87 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $412.64 per share and a market cap of $381.56Bil. The stock has returned -4.41% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.26, a price-book ratio of 3.76, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.25 and a price-sales ratio of 2.82.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 1,156,519 shares in NAS:IBB, giving the stock a 10.13% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $129.16 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, iShares Biotechnology ETF traded for a price of $133.77 per share and a market cap of $8.70Bil. The stock has returned 5.15% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Biotechnology ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a price-book ratio of 4.53.

The guru established a new position worth 211,000 shares in NYSE:LLY, giving the stock a 5.15% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $354.56 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, Eli Lilly and Co traded for a price of $347.56 per share and a market cap of $330.24Bil. The stock has returned 50.08% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Eli Lilly and Co has a price-earnings ratio of 51.12, a price-book ratio of 32.79, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.65, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 42.10 and a price-sales ratio of 11.21.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.37, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru established a new position worth 769,230 shares in NAS:GILD, giving the stock a 4.41% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $79.19 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, Gilead Sciences Inc traded for a price of $85.68000000000001 per share and a market cap of $106.84Bil. The stock has returned 44.95% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Gilead Sciences Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.47, a price-book ratio of 5.07, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.46 and a price-sales ratio of 3.99.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.18, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Caxton Associates (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NAS:AMZN by 215,895 shares. The trade had a 3.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $98.78.

On 02/15/2023, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $99.7 per share and a market cap of $1,021.65Bil. The stock has returned -35.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-book ratio of 6.96, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 28.42 and a price-sales ratio of 1.93.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.50, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

