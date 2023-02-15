SC CHINA HOLDING LTD recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 19 stocks valued at a total of $987.00Mil. The top holdings were BZ(27.59%), YMM(22.44%), and PDD(13.16%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were SC CHINA HOLDING LTD’s top five trades of the quarter.

SC CHINA HOLDING LTD reduced their investment in NYSE:YMM by 8,826,334 shares. The trade had a 6.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $6.86.

On 02/15/2023, Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd traded for a price of $7.26 per share and a market cap of $8.05Bil. The stock has returned -14.69% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd has a price-book ratio of 1.61, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -25.30 and a price-sales ratio of 8.31.

During the quarter, SC CHINA HOLDING LTD bought 1,146,722 shares of NAS:BZ for a total holding of 13,367,284. The trade had a 2.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $16.41.

On 02/15/2023, Kanzhun Ltd traded for a price of $23.09 per share and a market cap of $9.99Bil. The stock has returned -29.82% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10. There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s profitability rating.

In terms of valuation, Kanzhun Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 134.24, a price-book ratio of 5.74, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 113.31 and a price-sales ratio of 15.26.

The guru sold out of their 15,144,137-share investment in NYSE:RLX. Previously, the stock had a 1.71% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $1.78 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, RLX Technology Inc traded for a price of $2.19 per share and a market cap of $3.39Bil. The stock has returned -35.78% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, RLX Technology Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.94, a price-book ratio of 1.20, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.20 and a price-sales ratio of 2.86.

SC CHINA HOLDING LTD reduced their investment in NAS:PDD by 157,489 shares. The trade had a 1.06% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $69.62.

On 02/15/2023, PDD Holdings Inc traded for a price of $95.89 per share and a market cap of $121.24Bil. The stock has returned 62.09% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PDD Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 31.97, a price-book ratio of 9.07, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.52 and a price-sales ratio of 7.75.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.63, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 1,244,189 shares in STU:C4G0, giving the stock a 0.79% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of €6.5 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, 51 Talk Online Education Group traded for a price of €5.6 per share and a market cap of €33.49Mil. The stock has returned 28.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, 51 Talk Online Education Group has a price-book ratio of 2.95, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -3.78 and a price-sales ratio of 0.08.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.09, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

