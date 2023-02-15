MIROVA recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

59 AVENUE PIERRE MENDES-FRANCE PARIS, I0 75013

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 181 stocks valued at a total of $639.00Mil. The top holdings were TMO(24.25%), ECL(13.32%), and RUN(7.52%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were MIROVA’s top five trades of the quarter.

MIROVA reduced their investment in NYSE:TMO by 10,748 shares. The trade had a 0.92% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $529.89.

On 02/15/2023, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc traded for a price of $571.48 per share and a market cap of $224.13Bil. The stock has returned 1.94% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 32.42, a price-book ratio of 5.09, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.52, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.06 and a price-sales ratio of 5.04.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 19,415-share investment in NAS:TSLA. Previously, the stock had a 0.87% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $189.34 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, Tesla Inc traded for a price of $209.25 per share and a market cap of $662.09Bil. The stock has returned -28.37% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tesla Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 57.76, a price-book ratio of 14.81, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 33.95 and a price-sales ratio of 8.91.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.52, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, MIROVA bought 17,862 shares of NYSE:AGCO for a total holding of 78,630. The trade had a 0.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $123.36.

On 02/15/2023, AGCO Corp traded for a price of $134.76 per share and a market cap of $10.05Bil. The stock has returned 5.34% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AGCO Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 11.35, a price-book ratio of 2.59, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.54, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.99 and a price-sales ratio of 0.82.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

MIROVA reduced their investment in NYSE:MA by 7,573 shares. The trade had a 0.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $329.15.

On 02/15/2023, Mastercard Inc traded for a price of $369.96 per share and a market cap of $353.68Bil. The stock has returned -0.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Mastercard Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 36.20, a price-book ratio of 56.14, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.57, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 27.88 and a price-sales ratio of 16.15.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

MIROVA reduced their investment in NAS:ARRY by 109,896 shares. The trade had a 0.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $19.

On 02/15/2023, Array Technologies Inc traded for a price of $20.8 per share and a market cap of $3.13Bil. The stock has returned 133.97% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Array Technologies Inc has a price-book ratio of 50.73, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 54.66 and a price-sales ratio of 2.18.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.