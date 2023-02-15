Qtron Investments LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

50 MILK ST BOSTON, MA 02109

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 412 stocks valued at a total of $476.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(4.26%), INDA(4.10%), and MSFT(3.44%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Qtron Investments LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Qtron Investments LLC bought 297,354 shares of BATS:INDA for a total holding of 467,568. The trade had a 2.61% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $42.35.

On 02/15/2023, iShares MSCI India ETF traded for a price of $40.06 per share and a market cap of $4.60Bil. The stock has returned -7.64% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI India ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 22.57 and a price-book ratio of 3.42.

During the quarter, Qtron Investments LLC bought 69,207 shares of NYSE:TSM for a total holding of 77,733. The trade had a 1.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $72.34.

On 02/15/2023, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd traded for a price of $97.95999999999999 per share and a market cap of $508.02Bil. The stock has returned -16.83% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 15.05, a price-book ratio of 4.83, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.52 and a price-sales ratio of 6.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 75,501 shares in ARCA:KSA, giving the stock a 0.6% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $40.07 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF traded for a price of $37.64 per share and a market cap of $861.96Mil. The stock has returned -14.20% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a price-book ratio of 1.95.

During the quarter, Qtron Investments LLC bought 10,136 shares of NYSE:JPM for a total holding of 32,661. The trade had a 0.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $126.71.

On 02/15/2023, JPMorgan Chase & Co traded for a price of $143.2 per share and a market cap of $420.19Bil. The stock has returned -3.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan Chase & Co has a price-earnings ratio of 11.85, a price-book ratio of 1.59, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.77 and a price-sales ratio of 3.28.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Qtron Investments LLC bought 19,875 shares of NAS:JD for a total holding of 121,775. The trade had a 0.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.31.

On 02/15/2023, JD.com Inc traded for a price of $52.32 per share and a market cap of $81.91Bil. The stock has returned -29.64% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, JD.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 568.70, a price-book ratio of 2.71, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 8.00, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 81.45 and a price-sales ratio of 0.53.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.44, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

