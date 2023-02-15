Jacobsen Capital Management recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

101 SOUTH 200 EAST SALT LAKE CITY, UT 84111

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 53 stocks valued at a total of $188.00Mil. The top holdings were VTV(16.09%), VUG(13.40%), and VEA(12.35%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Jacobsen Capital Management’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Jacobsen Capital Management bought 27,248 shares of ARCA:VTV for a total holding of 215,057. The trade had a 2.04% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $136.83.

On 02/15/2023, Vanguard Value ETF traded for a price of $144.36 per share and a market cap of $105.57Bil. The stock has returned 2.67% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a price-book ratio of 2.58.

During the quarter, Jacobsen Capital Management bought 85,891 shares of ARCA:SCHA for a total holding of 94,437. The trade had a 1.86% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.83.

On 02/15/2023, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF traded for a price of $45.07 per share and a market cap of $14.81Bil. The stock has returned -2.02% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a price-book ratio of 2.10.

During the quarter, Jacobsen Capital Management bought 11,673 shares of ARCA:VUG for a total holding of 117,985. The trade had a 1.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $220.3.

On 02/15/2023, Vanguard Growth ETF traded for a price of $243.02 per share and a market cap of $78.72Bil. The stock has returned -12.52% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 28.47 and a price-book ratio of 7.41.

During the quarter, Jacobsen Capital Management bought 75,098 shares of ARCA:SCHF for a total holding of 97,385. The trade had a 1.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $30.8.

On 02/15/2023, Schwab International Equity ETF traded for a price of $35.08 per share and a market cap of $31.02Bil. The stock has returned -3.39% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab International Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a price-book ratio of 1.56.

Jacobsen Capital Management reduced their investment in ARCA:VEA by 54,118 shares. The trade had a 1.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.11.

On 02/15/2023, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF traded for a price of $45.64 per share and a market cap of $109.47Bil. The stock has returned -3.75% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a price-book ratio of 1.52.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.