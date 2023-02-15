CHI Advisors LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 23 stocks valued at a total of $375.00Mil. The top holdings were RXDX(27.06%), PLRX(16.32%), and VECT(12.68%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CHI Advisors LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

CHI Advisors LLC reduced their investment in NAS:RXDX by 677,985 shares. The trade had a 10.76% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $64.84999999999999.

On 02/15/2023, Prometheus Biosciences Inc traded for a price of $122.2 per share and a market cap of $5.68Bil. The stock has returned 195.88% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10. There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s profitability rating.

In terms of valuation, Prometheus Biosciences Inc has a price-book ratio of 21.98, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -39.52 and a price-sales ratio of 665.29.

During the quarter, CHI Advisors LLC bought 1,373,321 shares of NAS:VECT for a total holding of 5,492,893. The trade had a 3.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $8.050000000000001.

On 02/15/2023, VectivBio Holding AG traded for a price of $7.995 per share and a market cap of $538.80Mil. The stock has returned 48.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, VectivBio Holding AG has a price-book ratio of 2.60, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -5.12 and a price-sales ratio of 10.98.

The guru sold out of their 1,288,358-share investment in NAS:AKUS. Previously, the stock had a 2.34% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $11.9 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, Akouos Inc traded for a price of $13.29 per share and a market cap of $491.02Mil. The stock has returned 60.70% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Akouos Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.71 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -4.01.

CHI Advisors LLC reduced their investment in NAS:PLRX by 239,866 shares. The trade had a 1.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $20.91.

On 02/15/2023, Pliant Therapeutics Inc traded for a price of $31.19 per share and a market cap of $1.82Bil. The stock has returned 179.73% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Pliant Therapeutics Inc has a price-book ratio of 4.51, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -13.08 and a price-sales ratio of 117.77.

During the quarter, CHI Advisors LLC bought 531,812 shares of NAS:RLYB for a total holding of 726,109. The trade had a 0.93% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $7.38.

On 02/15/2023, Rallybio Corp traded for a price of $6.95 per share and a market cap of $262.98Mil. The stock has returned -45.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Rallybio Corp has a price-book ratio of 1.69 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -2.09.

