Gunderson Capital Management Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

2072 Wilbrook Ln. Mt. Pleasant, SC 29466

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 26 stocks valued at a total of $55.00Mil. The top holdings were CB(12.87%), MRK(12.51%), and LLY(12.22%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 31,956 shares in NYSE:CB, giving the stock a 12.87% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $208.05 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, Chubb Ltd traded for a price of $213.32 per share and a market cap of $88.44Bil. The stock has returned 7.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Chubb Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 17.04, a price-book ratio of 1.75, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.13, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.38 and a price-sales ratio of 2.08.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 61,762 shares in NYSE:MRK, giving the stock a 12.51% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $102.22 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, Merck & Co Inc traded for a price of $108.74 per share and a market cap of $275.70Bil. The stock has returned 46.07% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Merck & Co Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.04, a price-book ratio of 6.20, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.51, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.73 and a price-sales ratio of 4.65.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 18,297 shares in NYSE:LLY, giving the stock a 12.22% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $354.56 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, Eli Lilly and Co traded for a price of $347.56 per share and a market cap of $330.24Bil. The stock has returned 50.08% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Eli Lilly and Co has a price-earnings ratio of 51.12, a price-book ratio of 32.79, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.65, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 42.10 and a price-sales ratio of 11.21.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.37, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru established a new position worth 51,182 shares in NYSE:PGR, giving the stock a 12.12% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $126.72 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, Progressive Corp traded for a price of $139.27 per share and a market cap of $81.46Bil. The stock has returned 31.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Progressive Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 119.03, a price-book ratio of 5.13, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.27, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 62.21 and a price-sales ratio of 1.64.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.23, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 474,166-share investment in ARCA:SH. Previously, the stock had a 11.55% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $15.98 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, ProShares Short S&P500 -1x Shares traded for a price of $14.94 per share and a market cap of $2.44Bil. The stock has returned 2.33% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.