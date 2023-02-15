Private Wealth Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 81 stocks valued at a total of $297.00Mil. The top holdings were GLD(6.28%), DBA(5.78%), and VPL(5.00%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Private Wealth Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 93,315-share investment in ARCA:EWD. Previously, the stock had a 1.18% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $31.1 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, iShares MSCI Sweden ETF traded for a price of $35.84 per share and a market cap of $301.06Mil. The stock has returned -8.38% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI Sweden ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a price-book ratio of 2.01.

The guru established a new position worth 236,542 shares in BATS:VNM, giving the stock a 0.9399999999999999% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $11.89 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, VanEck Vietnam ETF traded for a price of $11.83 per share and a market cap of $500.41Mil. The stock has returned -38.40% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, VanEck Vietnam ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a price-book ratio of 1.76.

Private Wealth Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VPL by 33,871 shares. The trade had a 0.91% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $61.54.

On 02/15/2023, Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF traded for a price of $68.66 per share and a market cap of $6.26Bil. The stock has returned -5.60% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a price-book ratio of 1.23.

During the quarter, Private Wealth Advisors, LLC bought 29,385 shares of ARCA:XLU for a total holding of 106,325. The trade had a 0.7% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $67.52.

On 02/15/2023, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF traded for a price of $67.83 per share and a market cap of $15.51Bil. The stock has returned 5.19% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 22.43 and a price-book ratio of 2.15.

Private Wealth Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:SOXX by 4,163 shares. The trade had a 0.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $347.52.

On 02/15/2023, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund traded for a price of $431.36 per share and a market cap of $7.51Bil. The stock has returned -5.94% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a price-book ratio of 4.42.

