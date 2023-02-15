Silicon Hills Wealth Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 93 stocks valued at a total of $135.00Mil. The top holdings were AVUS(12.65%), AVDE(5.66%), and AVUV(5.31%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Silicon Hills Wealth Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Silicon Hills Wealth Management, LLC bought 54,787 shares of ARCA:DFUS for a total holding of 98,597. The trade had a 1.69% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $41.64.

On 02/15/2023, Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF traded for a price of $44.93 per share and a market cap of $6.05Bil. The stock has returned -4.57% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a price-book ratio of 3.61.

The guru established a new position worth 70,513 shares in BATS:DIHP, giving the stock a 1.15% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $21.29 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, Dimensional International High Profitability ETF traded for a price of $24.04 per share and a market cap of $882.27Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional International High Profitability ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a price-book ratio of 2.32.

Silicon Hills Wealth Management, LLC reduced their investment in BATS:IMOM by 44,770 shares. The trade had a 0.8100000000000001% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $23.79.

On 02/15/2023, Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF traded for a price of $26.3224 per share and a market cap of $67.12Mil. The stock has returned -2.85% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a price-book ratio of 1.18.

The guru established a new position worth 21,240 shares in ARCA:DFNM, giving the stock a 0.75% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $47.26 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF traded for a price of $48.25 per share and a market cap of $772.00Mil. The stock has returned -1.89% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Silicon Hills Wealth Management, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:AVUS by 13,268 shares. The trade had a 0.66% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $68.08.

On 02/15/2023, Avantis U.S. Equity ETF traded for a price of $73.67 per share and a market cap of $3.79Bil. The stock has returned -0.55% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a price-book ratio of 2.90.

