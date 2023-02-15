Kingsview Wealth Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 833 stocks valued at a total of $2.13Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(3.74%), MSFT(2.30%), and SGOV(1.94%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Kingsview Wealth Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Kingsview Wealth Management, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:AGG by 484,926 shares. The trade had a 2.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $96.08.

On 02/15/2023, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $98.37 per share and a market cap of $85.41Bil. The stock has returned -7.97% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Kingsview Wealth Management, LLC bought 313,514 shares of ARCA:XLE for a total holding of 349,254. The trade had a 1.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $86.29000000000001.

On 02/15/2023, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund traded for a price of $90.01000000000001 per share and a market cap of $41.53Bil. The stock has returned 36.54% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a price-book ratio of 2.53.

During the quarter, Kingsview Wealth Management, LLC bought 339,742 shares of ARCA:XLB for a total holding of 352,353. The trade had a 1.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $76.38.

On 02/15/2023, Materials Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $82.63 per share and a market cap of $5.93Bil. The stock has returned 1.50% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Materials Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a price-book ratio of 3.04.

During the quarter, Kingsview Wealth Management, LLC bought 170,757 shares of ARCA:XLK for a total holding of 321,017. The trade had a 0.99% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $126.69.

On 02/15/2023, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF traded for a price of $143.43 per share and a market cap of $42.73Bil. The stock has returned -6.37% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 26.59 and a price-book ratio of 7.54.

Kingsview Wealth Management, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:XLV by 157,888 shares. The trade had a 0.98% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $132.05.

On 02/15/2023, Health Care Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $132.8 per share and a market cap of $40.57Bil. The stock has returned 4.70% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Health Care Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 21.99 and a price-book ratio of 4.57.

