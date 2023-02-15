Aspex Management (HK) Ltd recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

ROOM 606-607, ST. GEORGE'S BUILDING CENTRAL, K3 NA

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 26 stocks valued at a total of $3.44Bil. The top holdings were BABA(15.90%), DASH(11.31%), and SE(9.83%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Aspex Management (HK) Ltd’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 2,302,107 shares in NAS:TSLA, giving the stock a 8.24% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $189.34 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, Tesla Inc traded for a price of $209.25 per share and a market cap of $662.09Bil. The stock has returned -28.37% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tesla Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 57.76, a price-book ratio of 14.81, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 33.95 and a price-sales ratio of 8.91.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.52, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Aspex Management (HK) Ltd reduced their investment in NYSE:LVS by 4,335,130 shares. The trade had a 5.07% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $42.43.

On 02/15/2023, Las Vegas Sands Corp traded for a price of $57.56 per share and a market cap of $43.99Bil. The stock has returned 24.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Las Vegas Sands Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 23.98, a price-book ratio of 11.33, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 132.09 and a price-sales ratio of 10.70.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.30, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, Aspex Management (HK) Ltd bought 2,507,141 shares of NYSE:DASH for a total holding of 7,973,606. The trade had a 3.56% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $51.92.

On 02/15/2023, DoorDash Inc traded for a price of $61.61 per share and a market cap of $23.92Bil. The stock has returned -36.56% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, DoorDash Inc has a price-book ratio of 3.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -33.75 and a price-sales ratio of 3.65.

Aspex Management (HK) Ltd reduced their investment in NAS:LRCX by 270,000 shares. The trade had a 3.08% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $418.3.

On 02/15/2023, Lam Research Corp traded for a price of $516.21 per share and a market cap of $69.66Bil. The stock has returned -6.22% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lam Research Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 13.88, a price-book ratio of 8.42, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.96 and a price-sales ratio of 3.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Aspex Management (HK) Ltd reduced their investment in NYSE:XPEV by 5,739,175 shares. The trade had a 2.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $9.01.

On 02/15/2023, XPeng Inc traded for a price of $9.44 per share and a market cap of $8.09Bil. The stock has returned -74.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, XPeng Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.44, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -4.08 and a price-sales ratio of 1.80.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.