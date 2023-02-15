Heard Capital LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 28 stocks valued at a total of $939.00Mil. The top holdings were TDG(11.38%), ADBE(11.10%), and AMT(9.12%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Heard Capital LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Heard Capital LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:BA by 316,987 shares. The trade had a 4.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $163.57.

On 02/15/2023, Boeing Co traded for a price of $218.45 per share and a market cap of $130.69Bil. The stock has returned 4.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Boeing Co has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -331.50 and a price-sales ratio of 1.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.06, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Heard Capital LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:FICO by 92,047 shares. The trade had a 4.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $526.1900000000001.

On 02/15/2023, Fair Isaac Corp traded for a price of $698.0599999999999 per share and a market cap of $17.56Bil. The stock has returned 36.35% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Fair Isaac Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 46.69, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.64, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 33.07 and a price-sales ratio of 12.85.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.25, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, Heard Capital LLC bought 113,727 shares of NYSE:AMT for a total holding of 404,302. The trade had a 2.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $208.14.

On 02/15/2023, American Tower Corp traded for a price of $215.15 per share and a market cap of $100.18Bil. The stock has returned -5.45% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, American Tower Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 34.15, a price-book ratio of 15.95, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.10 and a price-sales ratio of 9.47.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Heard Capital LLC bought 166,549 shares of NYSE:PLD for a total holding of 599,564. The trade had a 2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $110.78.

On 02/15/2023, Prologis Inc traded for a price of $127.73 per share and a market cap of $117.90Bil. The stock has returned -9.89% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Prologis Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.70, a price-book ratio of 2.68, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.78, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.99 and a price-sales ratio of 17.79.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 3,358,000-share investment in NYSE:BB. Previously, the stock had a 1.85% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $4.44 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, BlackBerry Ltd traded for a price of $4.24 per share and a market cap of $2.46Bil. The stock has returned -38.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, BlackBerry Ltd has a price-book ratio of 1.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -32.65 and a price-sales ratio of 4.06.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

