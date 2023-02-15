Wealth Alliance recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 483 stocks valued at a total of $563.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(9.00%), IVV(7.12%), and ESGU(3.56%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Wealth Alliance’s top five trades of the quarter.

Wealth Alliance reduced their investment in BATS:GOVT by 189,675 shares. The trade had a 0.85% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $22.61.

On 02/15/2023, iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $22.93 per share and a market cap of $21.31Bil. The stock has returned -8.46% over the past year.

During the quarter, Wealth Alliance bought 40,633 shares of NAS:SHV for a total holding of 106,032. The trade had a 0.79% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $109.01.

On 02/15/2023, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $110.06 per share and a market cap of $18.82Bil. The stock has returned 1.57% over the past year.

During the quarter, Wealth Alliance bought 29,291 shares of ARCA:IVE for a total holding of 31,570. The trade had a 0.75% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $142.12.

On 02/15/2023, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF traded for a price of $156.45 per share and a market cap of $25.95Bil. The stock has returned 4.79% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a price-book ratio of 2.62.

Wealth Alliance reduced their investment in ARCA:EFA by 65,541 shares. The trade had a 0.72% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $62.45.

On 02/15/2023, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF traded for a price of $71.51000000000001 per share and a market cap of $48.71Bil. The stock has returned -2.40% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a price-book ratio of 1.64.

During the quarter, Wealth Alliance bought 63,817 shares of BATS:IEFA for a total holding of 71,150. The trade had a 0.7% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $58.61.

On 02/15/2023, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF traded for a price of $66.97 per share and a market cap of $96.46Bil. The stock has returned -3.26% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a price-book ratio of 1.57.

