Hyperion Capital Advisors LP recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 56 stocks valued at a total of $202.00Mil. The top holdings were BLDR(22.44%), ICE(10.36%), and CACC(6.91%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Hyperion Capital Advisors LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

Hyperion Capital Advisors LP reduced their investment in NYSE:TSM by 69,172 shares. The trade had a 2.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $72.34.

On 02/15/2023, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd traded for a price of $97.95999999999999 per share and a market cap of $508.02Bil. The stock has returned -16.83% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 15.05, a price-book ratio of 4.83, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.52 and a price-sales ratio of 6.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 55,000-share investment in NYSE:DHI. Previously, the stock had a 1.83% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $80.15000000000001 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, D.R. Horton Inc traded for a price of $99.17 per share and a market cap of $34.05Bil. The stock has returned 21.20% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, D.R. Horton Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 6.15, a price-book ratio of 1.69, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.16, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.09 and a price-sales ratio of 1.03.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Hyperion Capital Advisors LP bought 7,783 shares of NAS:CACC for a total holding of 29,494. The trade had a 1.82% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $458.79.

On 02/15/2023, Credit Acceptance Corp traded for a price of $487.9 per share and a market cap of $6.26Bil. The stock has returned -8.95% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Credit Acceptance Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 12.53, a price-book ratio of 3.83, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.93, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.05 and a price-sales ratio of 3.58.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Hyperion Capital Advisors LP reduced their investment in NAS:NFLX by 14,846 shares. The trade had a 1.72% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $280.49.

On 02/15/2023, Netflix Inc traded for a price of $359.96 per share and a market cap of $160.31Bil. The stock has returned -9.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Netflix Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 36.18, a price-book ratio of 7.72, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.26 and a price-sales ratio of 5.14.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.57, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Hyperion Capital Advisors LP reduced their investment in NYSE:UNH by 5,538 shares. The trade had a 1.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $529.71.

On 02/15/2023, UnitedHealth Group Inc traded for a price of $492.83 per share and a market cap of $460.48Bil. The stock has returned 5.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, UnitedHealth Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.26, a price-book ratio of 5.65, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.76, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.47 and a price-sales ratio of 1.45.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

