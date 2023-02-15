N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 131 stocks valued at a total of $639.00Mil. The top holdings were SPLG(10.41%), VTI(9.29%), and SPYV(9.02%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought 153,641 shares of ARCA:SPYV for a total holding of 1,482,572. The trade had a 0.93% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $38.1.

On 02/15/2023, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF traded for a price of $41.96 per share and a market cap of $16.65Bil. The stock has returned 5.03% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a price-book ratio of 2.62.

During the quarter, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought 114,578 shares of ARCA:SPLG for a total holding of 1,478,584. The trade had a 0.8100000000000001% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $45.02.

On 02/15/2023, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $48.54 per share and a market cap of $16.28Bil. The stock has returned -4.45% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.32 and a price-book ratio of 3.78.

During the quarter, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought 91,258 shares of ARCA:SPTM for a total holding of 375,905. The trade had a 0.67% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.32.

On 02/15/2023, SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $51.1 per share and a market cap of $5.95Bil. The stock has returned -3.97% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a price-book ratio of 3.52.

During the quarter, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought 24,647 shares of ARCA:VIOV for a total holding of 252,355. The trade had a 0.61% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $158.41.

On 02/15/2023, Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF traded for a price of $177.58 per share and a market cap of $1.40Bil. The stock has returned 4.50% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a price-book ratio of 1.43.

During the quarter, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought 138,819 shares of ARCA:SPAB for a total holding of 2,135,214. The trade had a 0.55% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.88.

On 02/15/2023, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $25.48 per share and a market cap of $6.35Bil. The stock has returned -8.07% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

