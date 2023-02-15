Private Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 40 stocks valued at a total of $353.00Mil. The top holdings were EPS(17.43%), USFR(16.12%), and DGRW(11.83%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Private Wealth Strategies, L.L.C.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 8,297-share investment in NYSE:UNH. Previously, the stock had a 1.22% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $529.71 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, UnitedHealth Group Inc traded for a price of $492.83 per share and a market cap of $460.48Bil. The stock has returned 5.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, UnitedHealth Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.26, a price-book ratio of 5.65, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.76, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.47 and a price-sales ratio of 1.45.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Private Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. bought 60,435 shares of ARCA:JPST for a total holding of 65,170. The trade had a 0.85% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.75.

On 02/15/2023, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF traded for a price of $50.25 per share and a market cap of $24.19Bil. The stock has returned 1.64% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Private Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. bought 46,126 shares of ARCA:EPS for a total holding of 1,480,420. The trade had a 0.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $41.41.

On 02/15/2023, WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund traded for a price of $44.76 per share and a market cap of $673.64Mil. The stock has returned -3.58% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a price-book ratio of 2.97.

The guru sold out of their 7,004-share investment in NYSE:UPS. Previously, the stock had a 0.33% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $173.11 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, United Parcel Service Inc traded for a price of $186.77 per share and a market cap of $161.54Bil. The stock has returned -9.86% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, United Parcel Service Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.15, a price-book ratio of 8.16, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.89, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.51 and a price-sales ratio of 1.60.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Private Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. bought 4,102 shares of NAS:QQQ for a total holding of 59,781. The trade had a 0.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $275.95.

On 02/15/2023, INVESCO QQQ Trust traded for a price of $306.75 per share and a market cap of $164.11Bil. The stock has returned -11.02% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, INVESCO QQQ Trust has a price-earnings ratio of 26.05 and a price-book ratio of 6.05.

