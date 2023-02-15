Archer Investment Corp recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 834 stocks valued at a total of $252.00Mil. The top holdings were FTCS(8.43%), JPST(3.62%), and FPE(3.47%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Archer Investment Corp’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 283,596 shares in NAS:FTCS, giving the stock a 8.43% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $73.52 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, First Trust Capital Strength ETF traded for a price of $74.63 per share and a market cap of $8.74Bil. The stock has returned -0.21% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a price-book ratio of 5.08.

The guru sold out of their 276,035-share investment in ARCA:FDV. Previously, the stock had a 7.87% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $25.49 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF traded for a price of $25.8154 per share and a market cap of $42.98Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a price-book ratio of 2.35.

The guru sold out of their 109,809-share investment in NYSE:DRE. Previously, the stock had a 2.27% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $48.2 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, Duke Realty Corp traded for a price of $48.2 per share and a market cap of $18.56Bil. The stock has returned -16.60% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Duke Realty Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 19.44, a price-book ratio of 2.94, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.87, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.77 and a price-sales ratio of 16.85.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 50,153 shares in NYSE:PLD, giving the stock a 2.24% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $110.78 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, Prologis Inc traded for a price of $127.73 per share and a market cap of $117.90Bil. The stock has returned -9.89% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Prologis Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.70, a price-book ratio of 2.68, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.78, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.99 and a price-sales ratio of 17.79.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Archer Investment Corp bought 59,779 shares of NAS:IBTD for a total holding of 73,629. The trade had a 0.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.5.

On 02/15/2023, iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF traded for a price of $24.71 per share and a market cap of $2.43Bil. The stock has returned -0.04% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

