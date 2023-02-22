CNH Industrial Highlights Digitalization Strategy at International Green Week

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2023 / CNH Industrial
Giulia Catini, Head of EU Affairs at CNH Industrial, participated in a panel discussion on the EU Data Act

This January, CNH Industrial attended International Green Week in Berlin. Now in its 87th edition, the event is the world's leading trade fair for food, agriculture and horticulture.

Giulia Catini, Head of EU Affairs at CNH Industrial was present. She participated in a panel discussion on the EU Data Act, alongside representatives of the European Commission, the German Federal Ministry of Food and Agriculture and other industry stakeholders.

The Data Act is a key pillar of the EU's digital strategy, which is aiming to standardize rules on fair access and data usage across the region.

During the discussion, Giulia highlighted CNH Industrial's own digitalization strategy and the company's vision for smart, sustainable farming.

Due to the current economic climate, higher prices are being placed on energy and commodities. To ease this pressure, she said, farmers are now focusing more than ever on precision farming technology and exploring how it can support sustainable business models across the industry.

Thanks to its advanced tech stack, CNH Industrial offers an array of solutions to help farmers increase their yields. These include: GPS auto-guidance, sensors for the real time collection and analysis of data and connectivity services for remote fleet monitoring and optimized planning.

But, Giulia explained, to benefit from it there must be fair and transparent rules in place. This creates trust, as data sharing is handled appropriately and securely.

CNH Industrial's agricultural brands were also present. Representing Case IH was Alfred Guth, the brand's Communications Manager for Germany. He moderated a panel titled: "Digitalization as a task for the community."

Elsewhere, at the fair's large agricultural booth, New Holland Agriculture showcased its T6 Methane Power tractor, the world's first commercialized natural gas tractor. Case IH also invited attendees to try out a simulator seat.

Customers are at the heart of CNH Industrial's actions. Through the company's efforts, agriculture is becoming smarter, safer and more sustainable.View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CNH Industrial on 3blmedia.com.

