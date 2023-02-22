LAGUNA HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2023 / BrainChip Holdings Ltd ( ASX:BRN, Financial)( OTCQX:BRCHF, Financial)(ADR:BCHPY), the world's first commercial producer of ultra-low power, fully digital, event-based, neuromorphic AI IP, today announced that the latest episode of its "This is Our Mission" podcast is an inside-looking-out conversation among top BrainChip executives. The podcast will be published on February 19 at 3:00 p.m. PST and shared across the company's podcast platforms, the @BrainChipInc YouTube channel and the BrainChip website.

This informal, "fireside chat"-style conversation features BrainChip founder and CTO Peter van der Made, Chief Marketing Officer Nandan Nayampally and Vice President of Ecosystems & Partnerships Rob Telson discussing the company's progress as well as providing their perspectives on the AI market today and what the future holds.

"It's been a while since we have taken an inside-looking-out approach to our podcast series, so I was very excited to have the opportunity to join Peter and Nandan on this episode to provide listeners with a better understanding of who we are, what we are doing and where we are going," said Telson. "In addition to their front-row perspective of how things are evolving at BrainChip itself, both gentlemen are proven thought leaders and industry experts in the world of AI at large. Our audience will come away from this podcast with a better idea of current IP offerings and the direction the market is heading for years to come."

The "This is Our Mission" podcast provides AI industry insight to listeners including users, developers, analysts, technical and financial press, and investors. Past episodes are available at https://brainchipinc.com/brainchip-podcasts.

About BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX:BRN, OTCQX:BRCHF, ADR:BCHPY)

BrainChip is the worldwide leader in edge AI on-chip processing and learning. The company's first-to-market, fully digital, event-based AI processor, Akida™, uses neuromorphic principles to mimic the human brain, analyzing only essential sensor inputs at the point of acquisition, processing data with unparalleled efficiency, precision, and economy of energy. Akida uniquely enables edge learning local to the chip, independent of the cloud, dramatically reducing latency while improving privacy and data security. Akida Neural processor IP, which can be integrated into SoCs on any process technology, has shown substantial benefits on today's workloads and networks, and offers a platform for developers to create, tune and run their models using standard AI workflows like Tensorflow/Keras. In enabling effective edge compute to be universally deployable across real world applications such as connected cars, consumer electronics, and industrial IoT, BrainChip is proving that on-chip AI, close to the sensor, is the future, for its customers' products, as well as the planet. Explore the benefits of Essential AI at www.brainchip.com.

