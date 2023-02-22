Media Alert: BrainChip Executives Discuss the Future of AI in Latest 'This is Our Mission' Podcast

Author's Avatar
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

LAGUNA HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2023 / BrainChip Holdings Ltd (

ASX:BRN, Financial)(OTCQX:BRCHF, Financial)(ADR:BCHPY), the world's first commercial producer of ultra-low power, fully digital, event-based, neuromorphic AI IP, today announced that the latest episode of its "This is Our Mission" podcast is an inside-looking-out conversation among top BrainChip executives. The podcast will be published on February 19 at 3:00 p.m. PST and shared across the company's podcast platforms, the @BrainChipInc YouTube channel and the BrainChip website.

This informal, "fireside chat"-style conversation features BrainChip founder and CTO Peter van der Made, Chief Marketing Officer Nandan Nayampally and Vice President of Ecosystems & Partnerships Rob Telson discussing the company's progress as well as providing their perspectives on the AI market today and what the future holds.

"It's been a while since we have taken an inside-looking-out approach to our podcast series, so I was very excited to have the opportunity to join Peter and Nandan on this episode to provide listeners with a better understanding of who we are, what we are doing and where we are going," said Telson. "In addition to their front-row perspective of how things are evolving at BrainChip itself, both gentlemen are proven thought leaders and industry experts in the world of AI at large. Our audience will come away from this podcast with a better idea of current IP offerings and the direction the market is heading for years to come."

The "This is Our Mission" podcast provides AI industry insight to listeners including users, developers, analysts, technical and financial press, and investors. Past episodes are available at https://brainchipinc.com/brainchip-podcasts.

About BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX:BRN, OTCQX:BRCHF, ADR:BCHPY)

BrainChip is the worldwide leader in edge AI on-chip processing and learning. The company's first-to-market, fully digital, event-based AI processor, Akida™, uses neuromorphic principles to mimic the human brain, analyzing only essential sensor inputs at the point of acquisition, processing data with unparalleled efficiency, precision, and economy of energy. Akida uniquely enables edge learning local to the chip, independent of the cloud, dramatically reducing latency while improving privacy and data security. Akida Neural processor IP, which can be integrated into SoCs on any process technology, has shown substantial benefits on today's workloads and networks, and offers a platform for developers to create, tune and run their models using standard AI workflows like Tensorflow/Keras. In enabling effective edge compute to be universally deployable across real world applications such as connected cars, consumer electronics, and industrial IoT, BrainChip is proving that on-chip AI, close to the sensor, is the future, for its customers' products, as well as the planet. Explore the benefits of Essential AI at www.brainchip.com.

Follow BrainChip on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/BrainChip_inc

Follow BrainChip on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/7792006

Media Contact:

Mark Smith
JPR Communications
818-398-1424

Investor Relations:

Tony Dawe
Director, Global Investor Relations
[email protected]

SOURCE: Brainchip Holdings Limited/ADR



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/739388/Media-Alert-BrainChip-Executives-Discuss-the-Future-of-AI-in-Latest-This-is-Our-Mission-Podcast

img.ashx?id=739388

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.