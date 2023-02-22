PORTLAND, OR and MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2023 / BlockChain Loyalty Corp. (OTC PINK:BBLC) is pleased to announce that a Share Exchange Agreement with Marianna Naturals Corp. was concluded as of February 8, 2023, which will bring in an exciting new business for BlockChain's shareholders. Marianna Naturals Corp. is an all-natural genderless, celebrity endorsed, skincare brand incorporated in Canada and spun from the highly successful US brand, Beauty Kitchen.

BBLC will issue a total of 47,636,699 new Common shares from treasury to existing Marianna Naturals Corp. shareholders and consultants as consideration for all of Marianna Naturals Corp. outstanding Common stock. BBLC will then have a total of 65,042,699 Common shares outstanding.

As a result of this transaction, BBLC will be actively engaged in an ongoing business and would no longer be considered a "shell" company, as that term is defined under existing securities regulations.

In the next few days, Marianna Naturals Corp. will be contacting its shareholders with instructions on how to receive their new BBLC shares to be issued by the corporation's transfer agent, Signature Stock Transfer Inc.

A change in control of BlockChain Loyalty Corp. has been disclosed, as required, by OTC Markets regulations.

Over the course of the next few weeks, Blockchain Loyalty Corp. will begin the process of a name and symbol change that will better reflect the corporation's new business.

Marianna Naturals highlights:

Mid-January 2023, the company received a large request through their RangeMe.com account for various Marianna Naturals product samples from a Senior Product Consultant at CVS Pharmacy in Warwick, Rhode Island. Samples will be shipping out this week.

In September 2022, Marianna Naturals was at the Emmy Awards featuring their products at the gifting booth.

Marianna Naturals Co-founder & Chairwoman, Heather Marianna was invited as a featured guest star in the summer of 2022 at the official book launch of the Wealth Edition of Women Gone Wild authored by famed entrepreneur and businesswoman Rhonda Swan.

Celebrity attendance at the book launch included a number of well-known television, movie, and athletic personalities.

Marianna's products have also been endorsed by various motion picture and fashion personalities.

Expansion & growth plans:

Marianna Naturals Q2 expansions include exploring new markets through gateway partners in Asia and Israel.

The purchase of state-of-the-art manufacturing equipment and warehousing facility.

Q3-Execution of acquisition targets.

Q3 Marianna Naturals flagship brick & mortar store in Montreal, Canada.

About Marianna Naturals Corp.

Marianna Naturals ® was born from our belief that the world deserves 100% natural skin care and cosmetics without the use of chemical preservatives. A celebrity skin care and health & wellness brand producing products that are hand-made fresh at our facilities in the USA which are always Cruelty-Free, Paraben-Free, and Sulfate-Free.' Beauty Kitchen's founder and CEO, Heather Marianna, skyrocketed in popularity with the launch of her Beauty Kitchen YouTube series in 2012 where she showcased simple, do-it-yourself beauty recipes made with common kitchen household ingredients.

The series generated a powerful following of more than 4 million viewers. Heather Marianna has starred on Bravo's luxury-travel series, "Tour Group" in 2015 and was featured on Oxygen's "My Super Shopping Addiction" in addition to appearing on several episodes of MTV's "Teen Mom OG." The DIY guru has also appeared on countless news segments across the country as a beauty expert, showcasing her own simple tricks and tips. She is the official beauty expert for KSNV-NBC 3 in Las Vegas and appears monthly to captivate viewers with new DIY tutorials.

In 2020 she and fellow Co-founder Joel DeBellefeuille teamed up to launch Marianna Naturals, a similar but unique brand focused on expanding across the US border into Canada. Marianna Naturals' products are sold in Faire.com a wholesale marketplace for retailers & brands; as well as Walmart.ca, Etsy.com, Tundra.com, and Bestbuy.ca.

For more information visit: www.mariannacorp.com Shop: www.marianna.ca

Contacts:

Joel DeBellefeuille, Co-Founder, CEO and President, E. [email protected] Tel. 1.800.971.2200

To learn more about Joel visit: www.joeldebellefeuille.com

Zig Lambo, Director, Outgoing President, BlockChain Loyalty Corp., E. [email protected] Tel. 1.503.660.9790

Investor Relations: Just3 Public Relations, Zoltan Sarkozy, Tel. 604.722.0305

