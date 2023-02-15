Krilogy Financial LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 383 stocks valued at a total of $1.05Bil. The top holdings were SCHV(6.77%), SCHG(5.81%), and SCHF(4.51%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Krilogy Financial LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Krilogy Financial LLC reduced their investment in NAS:VCIT by 251,263 shares. The trade had a 2.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $76.23999999999999.

On 02/15/2023, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $79.02 per share and a market cap of $40.43Bil. The stock has returned -7.98% over the past year.

During the quarter, Krilogy Financial LLC bought 373,868 shares of ARCA:JPST for a total holding of 465,868. The trade had a 1.79% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.75.

On 02/15/2023, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF traded for a price of $50.25 per share and a market cap of $24.19Bil. The stock has returned 1.64% over the past year.

During the quarter, Krilogy Financial LLC bought 531,313 shares of ARCA:DFAU for a total holding of 595,267. The trade had a 1.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $27.08.

On 02/15/2023, Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF traded for a price of $29.32 per share and a market cap of $3.16Bil. The stock has returned -3.17% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a price-book ratio of 3.35.

During the quarter, Krilogy Financial LLC bought 263,661 shares of ARCA:SCHO for a total holding of 326,207. The trade had a 1.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.92.

On 02/15/2023, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF traded for a price of $48.18 per share and a market cap of $12.95Bil. The stock has returned -2.33% over the past year.

During the quarter, Krilogy Financial LLC bought 84,132 shares of ARCA:TLH for a total holding of 382,423. The trade had a 0.87% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $107.54.

On 02/15/2023, iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $111.86 per share and a market cap of $7.68Bil. The stock has returned -17.45% over the past year.

