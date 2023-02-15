Armbruster Capital Management, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 103 stocks valued at a total of $386.00Mil. The top holdings were VFVA(10.81%), RPV(8.73%), and MTUM(7.99%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Armbruster Capital Management, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Armbruster Capital Management, Inc. bought 33,725 shares of ARCA:IEMG for a total holding of 101,968. The trade had a 0.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.98.

On 02/15/2023, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $49.83 per share and a market cap of $71.07Bil. The stock has returned -13.37% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a price-book ratio of 1.59.

During the quarter, Armbruster Capital Management, Inc. bought 10,690 shares of BATS:VFQY for a total holding of 178,706. The trade had a 0.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $104.93.

On 02/15/2023, Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF traded for a price of $114.3746 per share and a market cap of $228.75Mil. The stock has returned 0.65% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a price-book ratio of 3.17.

Armbruster Capital Management, Inc. reduced their investment in BATS:ACWV by 11,289 shares. The trade had a 0.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $92.89.

On 02/15/2023, iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF traded for a price of $95.87 per share and a market cap of $4.43Bil. The stock has returned -3.79% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a price-book ratio of 2.02.

Armbruster Capital Management, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:VBR by 6,812 shares. The trade had a 0.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $158.21.

On 02/15/2023, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF traded for a price of $173.64 per share and a market cap of $26.44Bil. The stock has returned 3.53% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a price-book ratio of 1.79.

Armbruster Capital Management, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:VYM by 9,005 shares. The trade had a 0.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $105.59.

On 02/15/2023, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF traded for a price of $110.55 per share and a market cap of $50.72Bil. The stock has returned 3.23% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a price-book ratio of 2.64.

