Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

10401 N MERIDIAN ST., STE 100 INDIANAPOLIS, IN 46290

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 508 stocks valued at a total of $1.01Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(10.51%), APA(2.10%), and MSFT(1.80%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC bought 141,623 shares of NAS:DVY for a total holding of 149,072. The trade had a 1.68% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $117.52.

On 02/15/2023, iShares Select Dividend ETF traded for a price of $125.14 per share and a market cap of $23.54Bil. The stock has returned 4.85% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Select Dividend ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a price-book ratio of 2.11.

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 63,257 shares. The trade had a 0.9399999999999999% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $142.91.

On 02/15/2023, Apple Inc traded for a price of $153.2 per share and a market cap of $2,423.92Bil. The stock has returned -8.74% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 26.01, a price-book ratio of 42.79, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.49, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.48 and a price-sales ratio of 6.35.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC bought 80,914 shares of NYSE:COP for a total holding of 120,598. The trade had a 0.9399999999999999% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $121.55.

On 02/15/2023, ConocoPhillips traded for a price of $113.55 per share and a market cap of $138.97Bil. The stock has returned 29.54% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ConocoPhillips has a price-earnings ratio of 7.83, a price-book ratio of 2.95, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.31, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.94 and a price-sales ratio of 1.82.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC bought 200,010 shares of NAS:APA for a total holding of 456,248. The trade had a 0.92% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.75.

On 02/15/2023, APA Corp traded for a price of $42.47 per share and a market cap of $13.65Bil. The stock has returned 34.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, APA Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 4.06, a price-book ratio of 22.96, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 2.67 and a price-sales ratio of 1.35.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.04, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:DOW by 146,830 shares. The trade had a 0.6899999999999999% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.85.

On 02/15/2023, Dow Inc traded for a price of $59.76 per share and a market cap of $42.12Bil. The stock has returned 2.84% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Dow Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.58, a price-book ratio of 2.03, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.44, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.82 and a price-sales ratio of 0.75.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.