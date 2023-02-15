Canal Capital Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 153 stocks valued at a total of $412.00Mil. The top holdings were ODFL(19.42%), MO(4.24%), and AAPL(2.72%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Canal Capital Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 195,427 shares in ARCA:SCHG, giving the stock a 2.63% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $57.44 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF traded for a price of $63.18 per share and a market cap of $15.66Bil. The stock has returned -11.71% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 27.54 and a price-book ratio of 6.77.

Canal Capital Management, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:GS by 15,693 shares. The trade had a 1.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $348.16.

On 02/15/2023, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc traded for a price of $371.78 per share and a market cap of $125.31Bil. The stock has returned 5.70% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 12.37, a price-book ratio of 1.06, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.36 and a price-sales ratio of 2.80.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.19, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, Canal Capital Management, LLC bought 110,516 shares of ARCA:VWO for a total holding of 146,031. The trade had a 1.04% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $37.6.

On 02/15/2023, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $41.32 per share and a market cap of $73.44Bil. The stock has returned -12.70% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a price-book ratio of 1.72.

Canal Capital Management, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:INVH by 101,223 shares. The trade had a 1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $31.7.

On 02/15/2023, Invitation Homes Inc traded for a price of $33.06 per share and a market cap of $20.21Bil. The stock has returned -17.92% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Invitation Homes Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 57.00, a price-book ratio of 1.96, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.70, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.45 and a price-sales ratio of 9.19.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Canal Capital Management, LLC bought 98,578 shares of ARCA:VEA for a total holding of 131,052. The trade had a 1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.11.

On 02/15/2023, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF traded for a price of $45.64 per share and a market cap of $109.47Bil. The stock has returned -3.75% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a price-book ratio of 1.52.

