Cornerstone Advisory, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

211 Old Padonia Road Hunt Valley, MD 21030

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 199 stocks valued at a total of $508.00Mil. The top holdings were JEPI(14.36%), JPST(5.40%), and VYM(5.37%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Cornerstone Advisory, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Cornerstone Advisory, LLC bought 101,643 shares of ARCA:IJR for a total holding of 175,209. The trade had a 1.9% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $95.59.

On 02/15/2023, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF traded for a price of $104.63 per share and a market cap of $72.29Bil. The stock has returned -0.08% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a price-book ratio of 1.77.

During the quarter, Cornerstone Advisory, LLC bought 125,929 shares of ARCA:JEPI for a total holding of 1,337,375. The trade had a 1.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $53.3.

On 02/15/2023, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF traded for a price of $54.95 per share and a market cap of $20.52Bil. The stock has returned 2.10% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 23.24 and a price-book ratio of 4.26.

During the quarter, Cornerstone Advisory, LLC bought 412,543 shares of NYSE:NVG for a total holding of 473,173. The trade had a 0.99% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $11.74.

On 02/15/2023, Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund traded for a price of $12.39 per share and a market cap of $2.65Bil. The stock has returned -13.60% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a price-book ratio of 1.02.

During the quarter, Cornerstone Advisory, LLC bought 70,406 shares of ARCA:JPST for a total holding of 546,680. The trade had a 0.7% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.75.

On 02/15/2023, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF traded for a price of $50.25 per share and a market cap of $24.19Bil. The stock has returned 1.64% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 273,917 shares in NYSE:PTY, giving the stock a 0.65% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $12.48 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fds traded for a price of $14.03 per share and a market cap of $1.70Bil. The stock has returned 4.32% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fds has a price-earnings ratio of 15.68, a price-book ratio of 1.02 and a price-sales ratio of 15.96.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.