PARUS FINANCE (UK) Ltd recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 28 stocks valued at a total of $147.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(13.11%), META(8.65%), and SLB(8.60%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were PARUS FINANCE (UK) Ltd’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, PARUS FINANCE (UK) Ltd bought 125,202 shares of NYSE:SLB for a total holding of 236,828. The trade had a 4.55% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.8.

On 02/15/2023, SLB traded for a price of $56.82 per share and a market cap of $80.70Bil. The stock has returned 46.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, SLB has a price-earnings ratio of 23.68, a price-book ratio of 4.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.11 and a price-sales ratio of 2.89.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.51, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, PARUS FINANCE (UK) Ltd bought 55,142 shares of NYSE:XOM for a total holding of 75,258. The trade had a 4.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $107.14.

On 02/15/2023, Exxon Mobil Corp traded for a price of $116.42 per share and a market cap of $475.23Bil. The stock has returned 51.94% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Exxon Mobil Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 8.78, a price-book ratio of 2.44, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.69, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.80 and a price-sales ratio of 1.23.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, PARUS FINANCE (UK) Ltd bought 33,050 shares of NYSE:CVX for a total holding of 42,807. The trade had a 4.03% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $174.51.

On 02/15/2023, Chevron Corp traded for a price of $172.32 per share and a market cap of $333.20Bil. The stock has returned 30.24% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Chevron Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 9.43, a price-book ratio of 2.09, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.05, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.07 and a price-sales ratio of 1.41.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, PARUS FINANCE (UK) Ltd bought 76,890 shares of NYSE:HP for a total holding of 118,000. The trade had a 2.59% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.61.

On 02/15/2023, Helmerich & Payne Inc traded for a price of $46.14 per share and a market cap of $4.82Bil. The stock has returned 41.95% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Helmerich & Payne Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 32.04, a price-book ratio of 1.76, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.86 and a price-sales ratio of 2.08.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 24,938 shares in NAS:TSLA, giving the stock a 2.09% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $189.34 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, Tesla Inc traded for a price of $209.25 per share and a market cap of $662.09Bil. The stock has returned -28.32% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tesla Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 57.76, a price-book ratio of 14.81, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 33.95 and a price-sales ratio of 8.91.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.52, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

